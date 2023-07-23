icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jul, 2023 01:03
HomeWorld News

Twitter announces new restrictions

Unverified users will have a daily limit on sending DMs
Twitter announces new restrictions
©  AP / Richard Drew

The tech giant has claimed that the measure is being introduced in order to cut down on spam, while encouraging users to sign up for TwitterBlue to get unrestricted access to the messaging service. 

“We'll soon be implementing some changes in our effort to reduce spam in Direct Messages. Unverified accounts will have daily limits on the number of DMs they can send. Subscribe today to send more messages,” read the message from Twitter Support. 

Many users took to Twitter to criticize the move arguing that the restrictions make no sense and are just yet another attempt to make more profit from Twitter Blue, by pushing users to pay for a blue checkmark.

Earlier this month, Twitter “temporarily” limited unverified accounts to reading 800 posts per day, and new unverified accounts to 400 per day, while verified users were allowed to view up to 8,000 posts per day. The company said it was done to cut down on “extreme levels of data scraping” 

Musk explains new Twitter limits READ MORE: Musk explains new Twitter limits

The Twitter Support, however, argues that their anti-spam measures have been successful so far. The option to limit the Direct Messaging inbox to only verified users that was put in effect last week, has allegedly helped to reduce spam by 70%.

Twitter has been undergoing a major overhaul since being taken over by Elon Musk in October last year. One of the first moves was to introduce an $8 charge for the blue checkmark to make the network less reliant on ads.

“Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month,” tweeted Musk at the time.

Top stories

RT Features

From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen?
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen? FEATURE
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen?
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen? FEATURE
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Blowing the whistle on animal welfare crime
0:00
27:24
Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News
0:00
26:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies