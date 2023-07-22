icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jul, 2023 19:57
HomeWorld News

China overtaking US – NATO member’s PM

The balance is shifting and Washington must accept that its hegemony is about to end, Viktor Orban has said
China overtaking US – NATO member’s PM
FILE PHOTO. ©  Global Look Press / Guenter Fischer

The world is facing the biggest power shift in decades, with the US poised to lose its leading position to China, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.

This could result in a major conflict between Washington and Beijing unless the US accepts that it cannot be the “winner” forever, he warned.

“[China] has become a manufacturing powerhouse and is now overtaking America,” Orban said in his annual speech in the town of Baile Tusnad in Romania’s Eastern Transylvania.

In just 30 years, China has undergone the industrial revolution that took the West around three centuries, the Hungarian prime minister said, adding that America is about to say ‘goodbye’ to its status as the world’s only superpower.

Beijing is also challenging the values Washington seeks to portray as universal, Orban said. China considers American values to be a “hostile ideology,” he said, adding that “there is some truth in it.”

US could stop Ukraine conflict instantly – Hungary
Read more
US could stop Ukraine conflict instantly – Hungary

Such a development would certainly not sit well with Washington, which will want to remain “on top of the world” forever, Orban warned. He said attempts to challenge existing hegemony had led to major conflict on multiple occasions in human history. “There are no eternal winners and eternal losers,” he added.

A conflict between the two great powers is likely but not unavoidable, the Hungarian leader believes. The world needs to find a new balance, and the two opposing parties should recognize each other as equals, he said. Major nations have to “accept that, today, instead of American dominance, there are two suns in the sky,” Orban added.

He also painted a grim picture of Europe’s future by saying it’s about to lose its dominant position in the global economy. Orban blamed the West’s anti-Russian policies for this development. The EU is already “rich but weak,” he said, adding that it would further lose its competitive advantages as a result of its determination to impose sanctions on Russia.

Weak states will perish – Orban
Read more
Weak states will perish – Orban

The idea that Russia can be separated from the world economy through various restrictions is an “illusion,” he warned. The EU has already witnessed the results of its erroneous decisions, Orban said, adding that “others buy Russian energy instead of us, and we pay more for energy than ever before.”

According to Orban, the UK and Italy would drop out of the world’s top ten economies, and Germany would fall to 10th place, down from its current fourth position. A significant part of the European economy is still linked to Russia despite all the rhetoric about sanctions, he said.

Hungary has emerged as one of the major critics of Western policies amid the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev. Budapest has repeatedly called for a ceasefire and peace deal in Ukraine, and has criticized the EU for sending arms to Kiev. In June, Orban told the German tabloid Bild that a Ukrainian victory on the battlefield was “impossible.” Hungary has also insisted that anti-Russia sanctions are hurting Europe more than they hurt Russia.

Top stories

RT Features

From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen?
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen? FEATURE
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art
From ore to art: How a tiny factory town became the capital of Russian street art FEATURE
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen?
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen? FEATURE
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Blowing the whistle on animal welfare crime
0:00
27:24
Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News
0:00
26:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies