icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Treason is worse than death’ — RT editor-in-chief on failed assassination plot
15 Jul, 2023 18:13
HomeWorld News

Ex-Russian President tells Boris Johnson to sign into ‘mental hospital’

Such a facility would be the perfect place for the former British PM to pose as a “tough guy, demanding World War III,” Dmitry Medvedev has said
Ex-Russian President tells Boris Johnson to sign into ‘mental hospital’
FILE PHOTO: Then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference in Kiev. ©  AFP / Genya Savilov

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson should be treated by psychiatrists over his call to accept Ukraine into NATO, ex-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has said.

“This retired fool better be accepted... to a mental hospital,” Medvedev wrote on Telegram in response to Johnson’s proposal. 

“There – among his counterparts – he’ll be able to pose as a tough guy demanding to launch World War III,” said Medvedev, who now serves as deputy head of Russia’s Security Council. 

In his opinion piece for the Daily Mail on Friday, Johnson criticized NATO, which said during its summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius earlier this week that it would only “be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance when allies agree and conditions are met.” 

UK defense minister walks back ‘ungrateful’ Ukraine comments
Read more
UK defense minister walks back ‘ungrateful’ Ukraine comments

The new promise was “no firmer or more convincing” than the pledge that Ukraine would become a NATO member that the bloc made during the Bucharest summit in 2008, he insisted.

“When allies agree? When conditions are met? According to the Bucharest conclusions, the allies agreed all this 15 years ago,” the former UK leader wrote. 

“No country is in greater need of NATO membership” than Ukraine, which is currently in a conflict with Russia, Johnson said. “All the Alliance needed to do was to set out a timetable — not for instant membership; that makes no sense as long as the war is live — but for membership as soon as victory is won,” he stated. 

READ MORE: US considered withdrawing NATO ‘invitation’ to Ukraine – WaPo

Johnson, who resigned as prime minister last September after a series of scandals in his cabinet, had been among the staunchest backers of Kiev and had insisted on a military solution to the conflict with Moscow. Some reports suggest that he was instrumental in derailing the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine last March.

Moscow, which views NATO as a hostile bloc and vigorously opposes its eastward expansion, highlighted Kiev’s aspirations of joining the US-led military alliance as among the main reasons for launching its military operation against Ukraine in February 2022.

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ex-CIA Moscow Station chief challenged on Russia vs NATO in Ukraine, CIA sabotage + nuclear escalation
0:00
29:19
Taking the dollar down a peg
0:00
28:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies