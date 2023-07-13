icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jul, 2023 03:38
HomeWorld News

Pakistan repels assault on army base

Nine soldiers and five “terrorists” were killed in the raid, the military has said
Pakistan repels assault on army base
FILE PHOTO: Pakistani soldiers in Multan, Pakistan, 2023. ©  Farooq Naeem / AFP

Heavily armed militants have tried to break into an army base in a mountainous area of Pakistan, the country’s army has said.

According to the Pakistan Army, “a group of terrorists” attacked an installation in the city of Zhob in the country’s southwestern Balochistan Province in the early hours of Wednesday. 

“Initial attempt of terrorists to sneak into the facility was checked by soldiers on duty,” the army said in a statement, adding that five assailants were killed in “ensuing heavy exchange of fire.” Nine Pakistani soldiers died in the raid.

Another firefight took place in Balochistan’s Sui area on Wednesday, in which two militants were killed and three Pakistani security personnel lost their lives.

“Security forces are maintaining pressure and [a] clearance operation is underway to apprehend remaining terrorists as well,” the army said.

READ MORE: Suspect killed, seven injured in Tel Aviv car attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attacks. “The ongoing war against terrorism is the war for the nation’s future,” he wrote on Twitter, expressing condolences to the victim’s families.

Interior Minister Rana Sanuallah praised the bravery of the troops, saying that soldiers had sacrificed their lives to prevent “a major catastrophe.” 

Although the authorities did not name a specific organization, both Islamist and separatist groups are active in Balochistan.

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: No guarantees
0:00
24:37
De-dollarization & the yuan rising
0:00
28:9
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies