Boris Johnson welcomes latest child

The disgraced former prime minister has publicly refused to confirm exactly how many children he has fathered

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie welcomed the couple’s third child together, a son named Frank Alfred Odysseus, on Tuesday. Carrie Johnson announced the birth via Instagram with several photos of the baby.

The pair had teased the addition to their family on her social media in May, suggesting “a new team member” would be arriving in “just a few weeks.” Their daughter Romy Iris Charlotte was born in December 2021, and son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas in April 2020.

PR consultant Carrie Symonds became Johnson’s third wife in 2021 despite their 23-year age difference, six months before the birth of their daughter. With his second wife, Marina Wheeler, the Conservative politician had four children, all of whom are now in their 20s: Lara Lettice, Milo Arthur, Cassia Peaches, and Theodore Apollo.

In 2013, an appeals court ruled that the public had a right to know of the existence of another of Johnson’s daughters, Stephanie Macintyre, born of an affair with art consultant Helen Macintyre while he was mayor of London in 2009. The child’s strong resemblance to Johnson reportedly led to a paternity test and the subsequent dissolution of the mother’s marriage.

The decision noted that Johnson had earned “notoriety as a result of extramarital adulterous liaisons,” referencing a previous affair that yielded another child, as well as a pregnancy that ended in abortion.

Johnson has declined to discuss the matter publicly when asked by reporters, arguing that his children were not involved in politics and should therefore not be subject to electoral and public scrutiny.

The former PM led the Conservative Party from 2019 until he was forced to step down last July as mounting scandals related to his Covid-19 policies and sexual misconduct allegations against a senior MP culminated in more than 50 high-profile resignations from his government.

Last month, Johnson resigned as an MP after seeing a report accusing him of “recklessly” misleading the House of Commons regarding the Partygate scandal, which he said was “riddled with inaccuracies.” Noting that the report had called for his suspension, he accused its writers of attempting to sideline him so they could eventually overturn Brexit.