11 Jul, 2023 14:24
Most Germans dissatisfied with government – poll

A recent survey indicated that most supporters of the three parties of the ruling coalition are unhappy
The majority of Germans are unimpressed by the performance of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government, a recent poll has shown. Dissatisfaction with the ruling traffic light coalition is apparently prevalent even among the voters who support the three constituent parties.

According to the survey conducted by Institut Forsa and published on Tuesday, 77% of respondents said they were somewhat or completely dissatisfied with the government.

The study found that 52% of SPD party voters, the political force that Chancellor Scholz belongs to, are dissatisfied. Among Green Party and Free Democratic Party supporters, which make up the rest of the ruling coalition, were those dissatisfied at 55% and 71% respectively.

The poll commissioned by RTL and NTV media outlets drew on responses from 1,002 people last Thursday through Friday.

61% of the Germans polled agreed with the assessment that the government was acting unprofessionally and chaotically, the survey indicated.

Last month, a poll by public broadcaster ARD revealed that only 20% of Germans supported the federal government.

Those dissatisfied accused the officials of taking too long to solve pressing issues, as well as failing to set a direction for the country. Some also voiced opposition to the government’s controversial plan to replace millions of home-heating systems throughout the country and its growing military support for Ukraine.

Against this backdrop, as many as 18% of the respondents said they would vote for the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, putting it level with the ruling Social Democrats Party (SPD).

In the 2021 elections, the party garnered 10.3% of votes.

Two-thirds of the Germans polled noted, however, that they did not fully back the AfD’s policies, supporting it merely out of frustration with mainstream parties and the federal government.

