icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
NATO chief fudges Ukraine membership bid
11 Jul, 2023 09:16
HomeWorld News

Nearly half of Poles against Ukrainian NATO membership – survey

Polish President Andrzej Duda has expressed hope that Kiev will be given a roadmap toward joining the bloc at a summit this week
Nearly half of Poles against Ukrainian NATO membership – survey
FILE PHOTO: Poles carrying national flags in Warsaw © AFP / Wojtek Radwanski / AFP

Nearly half of the Polish population opposes immediate NATO membership for Ukraine, a survey has indicated. Officials in Kiev have insisted on being rapidly accepted into the military bloc, although heavyweight members such as the US and Germany have expressed their reservations.

According to a poll by IBRiS and commissioned by the Rzeczpospolita newspaper, 47.7% of Poles do not want Ukraine to join NATO at present. Another 40% are in favor of immediate membership, while the rest voiced no preference.

Speaking on Monday, Polish President Andrzej Duda argued it is hard to imagine European security without Ukraine in NATO and the European Union.

Last week, Duda expressed hope that a decision would be made “regarding the first steps for Ukraine to soon join NATO” during the bloc’s summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, which kicks off on Tuesday. He also spoke in favor of Kiev becoming a “full member with full rights and guarantees.

Ukraine laments broken NATO promises READ MORE: Ukraine laments broken NATO promises

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky claimed in April that the “majority of Europeans” would not understand NATO leaders if they failed to extend a “well-deserved political invitation” to Kiev at the Vilnius summit.

Over the weekend, Britain’s Telegraph newspaper quoted anonymous NATO officials as saying that Germany had spoken out against offering Ukraine a clear roadmap or concrete guarantees of joining the alliance at the Vilnius meeting.

According to the newspaper, Berlin is concerned that Kiev would immediately invoke Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which declares that an attack on one is an attack on all, should it be admitted into the bloc.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz insisted last month that the Ukrainian leadership was well aware that joining NATO is “out of the question” while its military conflict with Russia continues.

US President Joe Biden recently voiced similar concerns, suggesting that Ukraine’s immediate NATO membership would mean “war with Russia.

Russia has long described NATO’s eastward expansion as a major threat to its national security. Senior officials in Moscow, including President Vladimir Putin, have repeatedly cited Ukraine’s NATO aspirations as one of the factors that led to Russia’s military action against its neighbor.

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
De-dollarization & the yuan rising
0:00
28:9
Battlefield gamechangers: Hypersonic missiles
0:00
27:13
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies