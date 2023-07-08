icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jul, 2023 17:27
HomeWorld News

Türkiye's release of Ukrainian neo-Nazis violates deal – Kremlin

Both Ankara and Kiev have broken a 2022 prisoner exchange agreement with Moscow, Dmitry Peskov has insisted
Türkiye's release of Ukrainian neo-Nazis violates deal – Kremlin
©  Getty Images/Karen Kasmauski

Allowing former commanders of the neo-Nazi Azov regiment to return to Ukraine is a “direct violation” of the 2022 prisoner swap deal between Moscow and Kiev that also involved Türkiye, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday. 

Earlier the same day, five previously-interned Azov commanders flew from Türkiye to Ukraine on board President Vladimir Zelensky’s plane. The Ukrainian leader hailed the development as a “return of heroes” and published a video on Facebook of the men boarding his aircraft. Zelensky was on a short visit to Türkiye on the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Both the Ukrainian and Turkish sides breached the provisions [of the deal] in this case,” Peskov said, commenting on the release. He also said that Moscow had not been duly informed of Ankara’s decision to hand over the five Ukrainians.

READ MORE: Why has a prestigious US university decided to host Ukrainian neo-Nazis' latest rebranding effort?

Türkiye was apparently “forced” to take this step ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, the Kremlin spokesman said, adding that the Turkish leadership had to demonstrate “solidarity” with the military bloc and that Moscow was “well aware” of that. “Yet, a breach of an agreement flatters no one,” Peskov stressed. Ankara has so far not commented. 

Under the prisoner exchange agreement, reached in September 2022, five commanders, including top Azov leaders, were to stay in Türkiye until the end of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. At the time, President Zelensky explicitly stated that Kiev had agreed to that condition. 

President Erdogan then offered protection to the five Ukrainians. All of them were captured by Russian forces and Donbass militias in spring 2022, following the lengthy siege of the Azovstal steel plant in the port city of Mariupol.

Top stories

RT Features

“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Old men presidents
0:00
26:4
Protesting the Iraq & Afghanistan wars
0:00
27:36
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies