icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jul, 2023 17:40
HomeWorld News

French mayor’s family targeted in ‘shocking’ attack

A group of rioters rammed the house of the top official of a Parisian suburb with a car and apparently tried to set it ablaze
French mayor’s family targeted in ‘shocking’ attack
A police officer stands in front of the damaged home of the Mayor of l'Hay-les-Roses Vincent Jeanbrun on July 2, 2023. ©  AFP / Nassim Gomri

The house of the mayor of the southern Parisian suburb of L’Hay-les-Roses, Vincent Jeanbrun, was attacked on Sunday by unknown assailants as France continues to endure widespread rioting triggered by a fatal police shooting.

The mayor, a member of the conservative Les Republicains party, was not at home at the time of the incident, but his wife and two children were sleeping in the house and had to flee. 

“At 01:30am, as I was in the town hall just like the two previous nights, people ram-raided my home before starting a fire to torch my house, where my wife and my two young children were sleeping,” the mayor said on Twitter, adding that his wife and one of his children was hurt during the attack.

Jeanbrun denounced the incident as an “assassination attempt,” insisting, nonetheless, that his determination to “protect and serve” France was “greater than ever” in the wake of the attack. 

Rioters rampage through Swiss city READ MORE: Rioters rampage through Swiss city

The mayor’s home was visited by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne later on Sunday, who denounced the incident as “particularly shocking.” “We will let no violence get by,” she told reporters on the scene, pledging to punish the perpetrators with the “utmost severity.” Thus far, however, no suspects have been apprehended.

Footage from the scene shows the fence of the mayor’s house partially destroyed, with several burn marks visible on it and on the ground. The house itself appears to be smeared with soot. A criminal case into the incident has been launched, with Creteil public prosecutor Stephane Hardouin telling French media that an initial assessment suggested that the car used in the attack was meant to breach the house and set it ablaze. The damaged vehicle recovered from the scene contained a bottle of accelerant in it, the official added. 

France has been enduring a wave of widespread rioting, with numerous properties vandalized, cars torched, and public buildings attacked in many locations. The unrest was triggered by the fatal police shooting of 17-year-old Nahel M. during a traffic stop in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, which occurred on Tuesday. While hundreds of rioters have been arrested and some 45,000 law enforcement officers deployed to quell the unrest, the rioting continues across the country.

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Serbia’s Prince Philip on Wagner mutiny, Russia vs NATO in Ukraine, Serbia & BRICS, Bitcoin’s future
0:00
29:15
Corruption at Veterans Affairs Department
0:00
28:2
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies