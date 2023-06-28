icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Jun, 2023 21:28
Putin is losing Iraq War – Biden

The US president seemed to get his conflicts mixed up
Putin is losing Iraq War – Biden
US President Joe Biden talks to reporters outside the White House, June 28, 2023. ©  Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden claimed on Wednesday that Russia was losing the war in Iraq and that its president Vladimir Putin was a “pariah around the world,” defining that as 40 countries allied with Washington.

Biden was peppered with questions from reporters as he walked from the White House to the presidential helicopter, before flying to Chicago to deliver a speech about his economic agenda dubbed ‘Bidenomics.’

One of the questions was about whether Putin was weakened by the recent mutiny of the Wagner private military company.

“It’s hard to tell, but he is clearly losing the war in Iraq, he’s losing the war at home, and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world. And it’s not just NATO. It's not just the European Union. It’s Japan. It’s, you know, 40 nations,” Biden said.

The baffling comment was caught on video and shared by Biden’s Republican critics on social media, which did not stop one reporter from trying to erase it in her account of the event.

Shortly afterward, the White House released a statement about the strap marks on Biden’s face, revealing that they were caused by the president’s use of a CPAP machine to help him breathe at night.

“Did he really mean Iraq? Or could he have meant Vietnam?” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova joked to reporters after hearing Biden’s remarks. Both wars were long-running expeditionary adventures by the US.

Key points from Putin’s Wagner mutiny speeches
Read more
Key points from Putin’s Wagner mutiny speeches

Meanwhile, the Russian military continued to successfully battle the Western-supplied and trained Ukrainian forces, apparently unaffected by the mutiny. The attempted insurrection lasted less than two days, with Wagner agreeing to stand down on Saturday evening. The group received no support from the Russian military, government, or society for what Putin described as a “stab in the back” of the nation.

Moscow has also continued to do business with the majority of the globe, with only the US and its allies – EU, NATO, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand – openly backing Ukraine and imposing an embargo on Russia.

