icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jun, 2023 23:47
HomeWorld News

United Nations employees accused of drug smuggling

Israeli police have arrested three people for allegedly trying to bring in liquid cocaine disguised as perfume
United Nations employees accused of drug smuggling
Israeli authorities detected what they believed to be liquefied cocaine disguised in perfume-making kits on Sunday at the Jordan River Border Crossing. ©  Israel Tax Authority

Three United Nations employees have been arrested on suspicion of trying to smuggle cocaine across the Jordanian border into Israel by liquefying the drug and disguising it as a perfume-making component.

The suspects, who work for the UN in Syria, were apprehended on Sunday near Beit She’an as they tried to enter Israel at the Jordan River Border Crossing, according to a joint statement by police and the Israel Tax Authority. Inspectors detected what they believed to be liquid cocaine in perfume-making kits that the UN workers were allegedly trying to bring into the country.

Smugglers often dissolve cocaine into a liquid form to disguise the drug, putting it in containers for such products as liquor or perfume, then convert it back to powder at their destination. A drug-sniffing dog helped identify the alleged cocaine in Sunday’s case. The Israel Defense Forces have thwarted 30 drug-smuggling attempts so far this year amid rising cocaine use in the country.

READ MORE: Cocaine production at record levels – UN

The three UN employees weren’t identified. They work on the Syrian border with Israel, according to Israeli authorities.

UN staffers around the world have been involved in crimes ranging from rape to drug trafficking. A former UN employee was sentenced last year to 15 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting at least 13 women in the US and Iraq.

Top stories

RT Features

Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay FEATURE
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it?
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it? FEATURE
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay
Sex, blood and patriotism: The Ukraine conflict has ushered a new wave of Russian music and it's here to stay FEATURE
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it?
A European country has banned an opposition party that was surging in the polls. Why aren't you hearing more about it? FEATURE
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘Should I stay or should I go?’ Thembisa Fakude, senior research fellow at Africa Asia Dialogues
0:00
29:26
‘If the West doesn’t come to its senses on Ukraine, nukes could be used by Russia’ – Sergey Karaganov
0:00
28:29
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies