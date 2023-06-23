icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jun, 2023 16:43
HomeWorld News

Leading US school shutdown advocate rewarded with Homeland Security role

The Department of Homeland Security has filled out the ranks of its revamped Academic Partnership Council
Leading US school shutdown advocate rewarded with Homeland Security role
American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten ©  Getty Images / Jim Vondruska

Randi Weingarten, the controversial head of the US’ second-largest teachers’ union, the American Federation of Teachers, has been appointed to the Department of Homeland Security’s newly-expanded Academic Partnership Council, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced on Wednesday. 

The council will issue recommendations to the DHS regarding “campus safety and security, improved coordination, research priorities, hiring, and more,” Mayorkas said in a press release unveiling the 20 new appointments. 

Another press release mentioned emergency response and preparedness, targeted violence and terrorism prevention, and selecting ideal candidates for DHS careers as issues to be covered by the council. 

US study predicts economic cost of Covid-era school closures
Read more
US study predicts economic cost of Covid-era school closures

Critics have denounced Weingarten’s appointment to the committee, pointing to her support for shutting down schools and imposing mask mandates on students during the Covid-19 pandemic despite a lack of scientific evidence supporting either practice. Studies have shown student performance and mental health declined precipitously during the lockdown period. 

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described the appointment as “an insult to every parent who dealt with closed schools.”  

“Math and reading scores for the Nation’s 13-year-olds are at the worst decline in decades,” Rep. Ben Cline (R-Virginia) tweeted, accusing Weingarten of “appeasing teacher unions over getting students back in the classroom” and the DHS of “rewarding bad policy.”

“Turns out that if you call concerned parents domestic terrorists and work tirelessly to keep schools closed, you qualify as an adviser to DHS,” Parents Defending Education director of outreach Erika Sanzi told the Washington Examiner on Friday, calling Weingarten’s hire “a major red flag.” 

Other additions to the 30-member council include Teach For America CEO Elisa Villanueva Beard, who will serve as chair; Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho; Northwestern University President Michael Schill; and International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators President Chief John Ojeisekhoba. 

Previously called the Homeland Security Academic Advisory Council, the group was reestablished by Mayorkas last year. It had been dissolved under the Trump administration after not holding a single meeting in two years. 

In 2021, the National School Boards Association wrote to President Joe Biden claiming American public schools and their staff were facing “a growing number of threats of violence and acts of intimidation” constituting “a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.” The group demanded the White House provide “federal law enforcement and other assistance” for their protection. Following widespread public backlash against the letter, Weingarten posted a video in support of the NSBA, implying parents protesting mask mandates and politicized curricula at board meetings were committing “actual violence.”

Top stories

RT Features

Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO or bust!
0:00
24:18
Our obsession with pets and what they cost us
0:00
27:7
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies