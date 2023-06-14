icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jun, 2023 19:09
HomeWorld News

Germany names biggest threat to ‘peace and security’

Berlin has accused Moscow of jeopardizing strategic stability
Germany names biggest threat to ‘peace and security’
The German government ministers present the national security strategy paper in Berlin, Germany, on June 14, 2023. ©  Global Look Press / Kira Hofmann

Russia has been declared the biggest security threat in a top German strategic policy paper. Presented on Wednesday, Germany’s first ever National Security Strategy describes Moscow as a force threatening both regional and global order while stating that NATO is “always ready” to “defend its allies.”

Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine, which the document repeatedly terms a “war of aggression,” is described as a “breach of international law and the European security order” in the paper. In it, Berlin accuses Russia of carrying out an imperialist policy and seeking to establish a sphere of influence on the continent.

“With this epochal breach of the European peace order, Russia directly threatens our security and that of our NATO allies and the EU,” the strategy says, adding that “for the foreseeable future, today’s Russia is the greatest threat to peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic area.”

Russia must end ‘illusions’ about West – top Russian senator
Read more
Russia must end ‘illusions’ about West – top Russian senator

The document then claims that “neither Germany nor NATO” are seeking rivalry or confrontation with Moscow. The military bloc is “always ready” to protect both the sovereignty of its members and of its allies.

In his foreword to the document, Chancellor Olaf Scholz also said that Russia’s military operation in Ukraine had “put the European security order fundamentally in question.” He labelled it a turning point that Germany would use as an opportunity to sufficiently outfit its armed forces, the Bundeswehr, to equip them for modern-day challenges. The chancellor also described the Bundeswehr’s core mission as an ability to defend both Germany itself and its allies against “any potentially conceivable attack.”

Moscow has repeatedly stated that Western hegemonic aspirations led to the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, as well as a deep crisis in relations between Russia, the EU and the US. Last week, Russia’s top senator, Valentina Matvienko, said that it was Western nations that had embarked on a path of “fierce confrontation” with Moscow.

Ukraine demands more tanks from Germany
Read more
Ukraine demands more tanks from Germany

The West always saw Russia as something alien to its civilization, the senator said, adding that Moscow had done “everything in its power and even more” to ensure its security and defend its legitimate national interests through peaceful means. The US and its allies only understand the language of force, she insisted, and claimed that contemporary Western leaders are obsessed with the feeling of exceptionalism.

It is the first time the German government has published a complex outlook on the nation’s external and internal threats ranging from military risks to cyber-attacks and climate change. The paper was jointly presented by Scholz and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

Speaking at the presentation, Scholz maintained that Germany’s security identity is still “anchored in the European Union and the Transatlantic Alliance.” He also pointed to Berlin’s “deep friendship with France” and “close partnership with the USA" during the speech.

Baerbock spoke of the need to develop such a strategy back in March 2022, less than a month after Russia launched its military campaign in Ukraine. According to the German media, it took the government months to agree on the document.

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s Ukraine war
0:00
25:3
French riots and retirement
0:00
27:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies