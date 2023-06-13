icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jun, 2023 16:23
HomeWorld News

Türkiye to maintain block on Sweden joining NATO – Bloomberg

Ankara believes Stockholm must do more to address its concerns, the media outlet has said
Türkiye to maintain block on Sweden joining NATO – Bloomberg
FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (L) attend a joint press conference in Ankara, Türkiye, on nOvember 8, 2022. ©  Global Look Press / Mustafa Kaya

Türkiye is unlikely to signal its readiness to agree to Sweden’s accession to NATO at an upcoming meeting of officials from Türkiye, Sweden, and Finland later this week, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources. Ankara believes that Stockholm needs to do more to comply with its conditions ahead of the bloc’s summit in July, according to the outlet.

Representatives of the three nations will meet in the Turkish capital on Wednesday to discuss the Swedish NATO bid.

Last summer, the two Nordic nations agreed to address Ankara’s concerns in exchange for Türkiye’s consent to their accession to the US-led military bloc.

Türkiye approved Finland’s bid in March but believes that Sweden has still not done enough to resolve the bilateral security issues. Ankara particularly wants Stockholm to fully implement its recently adopted anti-terrorism law, which entered into force on June 1, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Sweden says anti-terror law should satisfy Türkiye
Read more
Sweden says anti-terror law should satisfy Türkiye

Sweden argues that adopting the law was enough to fulfill its obligations under last year’s deal with Türkiye, according to the news outlet. On Monday, the Swedish government said it would extradite a man suspected of supporting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) to Türkiye. Ankara considers the PKK a terrorist group.

Last week, the Swedish prosecutors filed terrorism-financing charges against another suspect, who allegedly sought to extort money on behalf of the PKK. According to Bloomberg, Turkish officials did not respond to the media outlet’s request for comment on Sweden’s obligations.

Sweden has fulfilled NATO entry obligations – Stoltenberg
Read more
Sweden has fulfilled NATO entry obligations – Stoltenberg

Other NATO nations are urging Ankara to approve Sweden’s bid before the military bloc’s summit scheduled for next month. In early June, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the Nordic nation had fulfilled all the entry criteria and made “significant concrete steps” to meet Ankara’s demands.

The NATO summit will be held in Vilnius, Lithuania on July 11 and 12. All 31 NATO members must endorse a candidate country before it can become a member. Türkiye and Hungary have yet to do so in the case of Sweden.

Sweden and Finland renounced their long-standing stances of neutrality to apply to join the US-led bloc in the summer of 2022. The move prompted Türkiye to demand that the two countries lift arms embargoes on Ankara, extradite alleged Kurdish terrorists, and curtail the activity of the PKK within its borders.

Rallies in Sweden early this year, including one that featured the burning of a Koran outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, prompted Ankara to question Sweden’s commitments to addressing Turkish demands. The Swedish authorities then barred anti-Islam activists from burning the Koran in front of the Turkish embassy the following month.

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
French riots and retirement
0:00
27:14
Unacceptable reality? SB Asthana, retired major general of the Indian Army
0:00
29:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies