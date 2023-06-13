icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jun, 2023 19:27
HomeWorld News

Trump appears in Miami court

The former president has pleaded not guilty to 37 counts of obstruction, false statements, and mishandling of classified documents
Trump appears in Miami court
Donald Trump's motorcade arrives at Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse in Miami, Florida, June 13, 2023 ©  AFP / RIcardo Arduengo

Former US president Donald Trump appeared in court in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday for an initial hearing after he was charged with mishandling government documents. Trump pleaded not guilty, and maintains that the 37-count indictment is a “Stalinist” attempt by President Joe Biden to sideline his leading political rival.

Trump’s motorcade arrived at the Wilkie D Ferguson courthouse on Tuesday afternoon, driving underground before he was arrested and arraigned. While en route to the court, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform: “One of the saddest days in the history of our country. We are a nation in decline!!!”

Small groups of the former president’s supporters and his opponents gathered outside the building, waving flags and placards. No violence or clashes were reported.

Trump entered a plea of not guilty, as was widely expected. 

Biden is ‘Stalinist’ – Trump
Read more
Biden is ‘Stalinist’ – Trump

The charges against Trump were unsealed on Friday, following a months-long investigation led by the Justice Department’s special counsel, Jack Smith. The probe began with an FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida last August, during which agents recovered boxes of government papers, some allegedly containing intelligence on foreign countries.

Trump is facing 31 counts of “willful retention” of classified documents under the Espionage Act, and six other counts including obstruction of justice and false statements. Violations of the Espionage Act carry up to 10 years in prison, while some of the obstruction charges carry up to 20.

The former president maintains that he did nothing wrong, and that he had the authority to declassify the documents before he took them to Florida from the White House. Speaking to supporters in Georgia on Saturday, Trump accused Biden of “trying to jail his leading political opponent, just like they did in Stalinist Russia or in Communist China.”

Trump, who is currently leading Biden in the most recent polls, described Smith as a “lawless partisan” leading a “political hit job” against him.

The Republican frontrunner has also pointed to President Joe Biden’s own mishandling of classified documents – boxes of which were found in multiple locations including his garage in Delaware earlier this year – as proof that he is being unfairly prosecuted.

READ MORE: Snowden weighs in on Trump indictment

Meanwhile, Trump is also facing state criminal charges in New York for allegedly falsifying business records, and is the subject of two criminal investigations: one concerning his alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia, and the other focusing on his alleged role in instigating the January 2021 riot on Capitol Hill.

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
French riots and retirement
0:00
27:14
Unacceptable reality? SB Asthana, retired major general of the Indian Army
0:00
29:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies