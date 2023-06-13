icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jun, 2023 15:09
HomeWorld News

US helicopter 'mishap' wounds over 20 troops in Syria

The incident was not caused by enemy fire, Central Command says 
US helicopter 'mishap' wounds over 20 troops in Syria
FILE PHOTO: US servicemen in northeastern Syria ©  US Army / Spc. Jensen Guillory

A helicopter accident in Syria has left 22 American servicemen with wounds ranging in severity, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM). The incident happened over the weekend in the northern part of the country, CENTCOM said in a statement published on Twitter on Tuesday.  

“A helicopter mishap in northeastern Syria resulted in injuries of various degrees,” the statement read. 

12 troops were receiving treatment in Syria, while ten others had to be moved to “higher care facilities” outside of the region, according to CENTCOM. 

The cause of the incident is being investigated, but “no enemy fire was reported,” it stressed.

Some 900 US troops remain in oil-rich northeastern Syria after being deployed there in the mid-2010s under the pretext of fighting Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) militants and advising the Kurdish militias. Damascus considers the presence of the Americans on its territory illegal and has repeatedly complained about it to the UN. The Syrian government’s stance is shared by Russia and Iran, who have aided the country in fighting terrorism.

READ MORE: Russia and Islamic world share geopolitical vision – Syrian envoy

In recent years, the US contingent in Syria has come under several attacks by Islamist militants and what the US calls Iran-backed fighters. In late March, a drone strike on an American base killed a contractor and wounded five US troops and another contractor. The US retaliated by launching airstrikes on several locations in the country’s eastern province of Deir el-Zour, on the border with Iraq.

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
French riots and retirement
0:00
27:14
Unacceptable reality? SB Asthana, retired major general of the Indian Army
0:00
29:44
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies