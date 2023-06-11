icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 Jun, 2023 02:22
France demolishes 7,000-year-old monument to make space for DIY store

Authorities claimed the tourist attraction has little “archaeological value”
France demolishes 7,000-year-old monument to make space for DIY store
FILE PHOTO: Megalithic standing stones in Carnac, France ©  AP / Franck Prevel

Dozens of ancient standing stones in southwest France have been bulldozed to make room for yet another retail outlet of a nationwide chain selling DIY products, triggering uproar among locals.

The historic site of Montauban “has been destroyed,” with at least 39 megalithic stones, some estimated to be around 7,000 years old, lost, local archaeologist Christian Obeltz told media this week.

The French commune of Carnac is famous for thousands of so-called menhirs – standing stones erected by neolithic people for purposes that still remain a mystery. However, unlike the area’s main tourist attractions of Menec, Kermario and Kerlescan, which are part of a UNESCO list of world heritage sites – the set of stones in Montauban, just 1.5 kilometers away, has little historic value, according to local officials.

“Given the uncertain and in any case non-major character of the remains, as revealed by checks, damage to a site of archaeological value has not been established,” the Regional Office of Cultural Affairs for Brittany told AFP in a statement.

Local mayor has insisted that he “followed the law,” and that the construction permit was granted last August only after archaeologists had conducted the required studies.

However, Obeltz claimed there were no “archaeological excavations in order to know if the stones were menhirs or not.” He also accused local authorities of rushing to greenlight the development before activists apply for a UNESCO protection.

A popular French retail chain, Mr Bricolage, that offers home improvement and do-it-yourself goods, is currently building a new store at the site. Its spokesperson said the company “sincerely regrets” the incident, but reiterated that authorities granted them full authorization to proceed.

