icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jun, 2023 22:12
HomeWorld News

Canada to give stolen Russian cargo plane to Ukraine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also pledged even more military aid to Kiev
Canada to give stolen Russian cargo plane to Ukraine
FILE PHOTO ©  AP / Matthias Rietschel

The Canadian government has confirmed its plans to seize and transfer to Kiev an Antonov-124 transport aircraft, owned by Russia’s Volga-Dnepr air carrier. The announcement comes amid Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s surprise visit to Ukraine.

The seizure of this “important asset” is the “first step of the Government of Canada’s action under the asset seizure and forfeiture regime and is designed to put additional pressure on Russia,” Ottawa said in a press release on Saturday.

The An-124 Ruslan had been chartered by the Canadian government from a Russian air carrier to deliver a cargo of Covid tests from China back in 2022. It landed in Toronto on February 27, mere hours before Canada closed its airspace to all Russian aircraft, and has been grounded ever since.

“From the beginning we have stood on the side of the Ukrainian people, and implemented a NOTAM against all Russian-owned and operated flights into Canada,” transport minister Omar Alghabra said in a statement. “We stand with Ukraine and will take any and all necessary actions, including this seizure, to put pressure on President Putin.” 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise visit to Kiev on Saturday, alongside his Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, during which he called Ukraine the “tip of the spear that is determining the future of the 21st century.”

Russia reacts to Canadian call for ‘regime change’ READ MORE: Russia reacts to Canadian call for ‘regime change’

“We want peace on Ukrainian terms,” Trudeau claimed, announcing CA$500 million (US$375 million) more in Canadian military aid, but offering no details on how the new funding would be distributed.

Since February 2022, Canada has already committed some $8 billion to support the Kiev government's battle against Moscow, while imposing multiple rounds of sanctions against Russian individuals and entities.

With the Volga-Dnepr added to the Canadian list of sanctioned entities several months ago, Ottawa will now “seize the asset and manage it in accordance with federal legislation,” the statement said. “Should the asset ultimately be forfeited to the Crown, Canada will work with the Government of Ukraine on options to redistribute this asset,” it added.

Top stories

RT Features

A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Pentagon whistleblower
0:00
27:7
Oliver Stone: Nuclear power now – humanity's last hope against climate apocalypse
0:00
29:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies