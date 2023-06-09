icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Jun, 2023 19:18
HomeWorld News

SAS soldier ordered killing of elderly Afghan – media

Ben Roberts-Smith was found in a recent civil defamation trial to have committed an array of war crimes
SAS soldier ordered killing of elderly Afghan – media
Ben Roberts-Smith departs the Federal Court of Australia on June 09, 2021 in Sydney, Australia © Getty Images / Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images

Australian SAS serviceman Ben Roberts-Smith, who was found in a recent civil trial to have been complicit in the commission of war crimes in Afghanistan, allegedly ordered a subordinate to kill an unarmed Afghan imam in 2012, ABC reported on Thursday.

An investigation undertaken by the Australian broadcaster, the findings of which were made public this week, detailed how Roberts-Smith – who was previously considered to be his country’s most decorated living war hero – told an SAS colleague to shoot an elderly imam dead in 2012.

The death of Haji Raz Mohammad, who was a cleric in the village of Sola, Uruzgan, was explained by Roberts-Smith as a necessary action due to the man being an “insurgent.” An internal investigation by Canberra’s military had initially removed any question of foul play, explaining that the elderly man had been seen talking on a radio.

However, ABC reports defense sources as saying that it is now alleged that the man was unarmed at the time of his death. It was also suggested that a radio was planted on the man after he was shot dead.

Judge finds Australian war hero to be a war criminal
Read more
Judge finds Australian war hero to be a war criminal

Australia’s war crimes investigative body, the Office of the Special Investigator (OSI), is overseeing a probe into the matter, ABC reported. The OSI has said that it does not “comment on individuals, allegations or whether they are the subject of investigation.”

The allegations contained within ABC’s report are separate to those in which Roberts-Smith brought a civil defamation case against three Australian newspapers that had published stories about war crimes he was alleged to have been involved in in Afghanistan.

His lawyers have not yet indicated their intention to appeal the court’s finding earlier in June that, based upon the balance of probabilities, Roberts-Smith likely murdered, or ordered the murders of, four unarmed Afghan civilians between 2009 and 2012.

The death of the imam initially sparked a diplomatic incident between the governments of Afghanistan and Australia. Then-Afghan president Hamid Karzai claimed that the shooting was unnecessary, while Canberra’s leadership underscored its soldiers’ account that the man was an insurgent and that the shooting was justified.

Prior to the war crimes allegations, Roberts-Smith had been frequently cited in the media as being Australia’s most decorated living soldier. He was awarded his country’s Medal for Gallantry in 2006 and was given the Victoria Cross for Australia – the highest award in Canberra’s honors system – in 2011. He has denied all claims against him of war crimes.

Top stories

RT Features

The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Do you trust ChatGPT?
0:00
25:47
CrossTalk: Counteroffensive as PR
0:00
24:34
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies