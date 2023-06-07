icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 Jun, 2023 05:31
HomeWorld News

Iran claims hypersonic breakthrough

The new missile will enhance Tehran’s “deterrent power” against rivals, the country’s president has said
Iran claims hypersonic breakthrough
A model of Iran's new Fattah missile is shown off during a ceremony in Tehran, Iran, June 6, 2023. ©  AP / Tasnim News Agency / Hossein Zohrevand

Iran has unveiled a new hypersonic missile which it claims can travel at speeds of up to Mach 15. President Ebrahim Raisi stated the new weapon would help to ensure “lasting security” in the region.

Dubbed the “Fattah,” meaning “Conqueror” in Farsi, the missile was announced on Tuesday by top officials at an event in Tehran. They declared the projectile would be the first in a new generation of weapons for Iranian forces, according to local media reports.

“Today we feel that the deterrent power has been formed. This power is an anchor of lasting security and peace for the regional countries,” President Raisi said at the ceremony.

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, who heads the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Force, also shared details about the weapon, stating it had a maximum range of around 1,400km (870 miles). While officials shared no footage of the Fattah successfully striking a target, Hajizadeh said the missile’s engine had undergone a ground test without issues. 

“There exists no system that can rival or counter this missile,” the general claimed.

G7 leaders scaremonger over Iran’s nuclear programme, but WMDs aren’t their real concern READ MORE: G7 leaders scaremonger over Iran’s nuclear programme, but WMDs aren’t their real concern

He went on to display a model of the Fattah on stage, appearing to show that the missile has a movable rocket nozzle, possibly allowing it to change course mid-flight to evade enemy air defenses. 

Tuesday’s announcement came not long after Tehran said it would reopen its diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia following years of hostility with the Gulf kingdom, and coincided with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s latest trip to Riyadh.

Hajizadeh initially claimed the Islamic Republic had developed its own hypersonic weapon late last year, though offered no evidence for the assertion at the time and shared few details about the system. To date, only a small handful of nations have successfully fielded hypersonic munitions given the advanced technology involved, including the US, Russia and China.

Top stories

RT Features

Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Did Britain’s GCHQ tap Donald Trump’s phone?
0:00
26:23
CrossTalk: Fatal offensive?
0:00
24:46
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies