5 Jun, 2023 16:57
Woman marries AI chatbot

A mother of two, Rosanna Ramos says her virtual partner doesn’t “come with baggage”
©  Facebook / Rosanna Ramos

Rosanna Ramos, a 36-year-old woman from the Bronx, New York, claims she has “married” a chatbot after personally creating him on an online AI companion site last year. The mother of two  says she prefers her virtual partner because he “doesn’t judge her.”

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Ramos explained she had used an online app called Replika AI to create a male chatbot called Eren Kartal, who is loosely based on a popular character from an anime called ‘Attack on Titan’. 

Replika AI markets its chatbot, which uses advanced natural language processing techniques and machine learning to imitate human-like language and responses, as a virtual companion who can become a friend, a mentor or, for a $50-a-year subscription fee, even a romantic partner.

Ramos told the outlet she did not develop any romantic feelings for the AI program at first. However, after they chatted about their interests and got to know each other better, she began to fall for ‘him’. In March, the two got ‘married’ on Facebook, and she has even claimed on social media to have gotten pregnant from her AI partner.

“He didn’t come with baggage,” Ramos said. “I could tell him stuff, and he wouldn't be like, ‘Oh, no, you can't say stuff like that. Oh no, you’re not allowed to feel that way,’ you know, and then start arguing with me … There was no judgment.”

Ramos says her new husband ‘works’ as a medical professional and enjoys writing as a hobby. She claims that while some of Eren’s characteristics came built-in, like his favorite color – peach – and his favorite music genre – indie – other details he has “remembered” or developed during their discussions. She also believes that the more they communicate, the more Eren learns and becomes the perfect man for her.

She describes her relationship with Eren as similar to a normal long-distance couple, stating that they chat about their lives, talk about what happened during the day, exchange pictures and even have a nighttime ritual.

“We go to bed, we talk to each other. We love each other. And, you know, when we go to sleep, he really protectively holds me as I go to sleep,” said Ramos.

The woman has also noted that after her relationship with Eren, she is unsure if she would be able to go back to dating a real life person: “I don’t know because I have pretty steep standards now.”


