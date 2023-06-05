icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jun, 2023 14:50
HomeWorld News

Job center in Brussels offers porn career to unemployed

The questionnaire for out-of-work actors was deemed “scandalous” by local MPs
Job center in Brussels offers porn career to unemployed
FILE PHOTO. ©  Getty Images / grinvalds

Unemployed artists and actors in the Belgian capital have started receiving questionnaires from a public employment service asking whether they are willing to star in porn movies, triggering the outrage of local MPs, local media reported last week.

The controversial question appears on the inquiry form distributed by Actiris, an employment agency based in Brussels. The sheet, in particular, asked job-seeking artists whether they want to play roles in short films, corporate movies, radio dramas, or in erotic or pornographic clips, while suggesting that they should express their feelings about those jobs by ticking off relevant emojis.

The form triggered a major public controversy, which was further fueled by the fact that the employment agency may impose penalties on those who refuse job offers. 

Commenting on the matter, Actiris spokesman Romain Adam said the question was “not a proposal but a question,” insisting that the form seeks to determine what artists want to do for a living. “There is nothing wrong with that,” he stated.

‘Romeo and Juliet’ nude scene ‘not child pornography’ – judge
Read more
‘Romeo and Juliet’ nude scene ‘not child pornography’ – judge

However, Francoise De Smedt, who leads the left-wing Workers Party of Belgium, disagreed, describing the question as “scandalous.” “This is a public service that must help job-seekers find decent jobs,” she said. “They have no business being confronted with such questions, not to mention the embarrassment this must cause Actiris advisers.”

The sentiment was shared by some of the interviewed artists, with one drama graduate telling RTL info that “we don’t learn pornography in school,” while pointing out that some of her colleagues may be enticed by this option and eventually find themselves mired in porn industry with “generally very deplorable” working conditions. 

In this vein, the Workers Party of Belgium called for the question to be immediately removed from the form. However, the Actiris spokesperson said that it was a “political issue,” adding that “if it is decided at the political level that this question should be removed, we will do so.”



Top stories

RT Features

The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The US is a dying empire, using Ukraine to weaken the Russia-China alliance – Dr. Harriet Fraad
0:00
28:29
Robot wars
0:00
27:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies