icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jun, 2023 04:12
HomeWorld News

Airport company apologizes for freak coffin accident

Swissport said it was “deeply sorry” after its employees bungled the delivery of a body to a funeral
Airport company apologizes for freak coffin accident
FILE PHOTO. ©  kzenon / Getty Images

Aircraft ground handling provider Swissport International has apologized for failing to offload a coffin with a body of a deceased Irish citizen from a plane at Dublin Airport, which was then flown back to Greece, forcing the distraight family to re-arrange the funeral. 

“We are deeply sorry for the family’s experience at such a difficult time and did everything we could to ensure things were resolved as quickly as possible,” Swissport said in a statement to the Irish Independent on Sunday. The company said an internal investigation had been launched, and promised to “make sure lessons are learned.”

According to the Irish Independent, the incident occurred on May 22 with the body of a man who had died abroad. His remains were delivered on an Aegean Airlines aircraft from Greece to Dublin, where his family was waiting with a funeral car outside the airport. However, the coffin was not removed from the plane due to a “misload” and was later flown back to Greece.

READ MORE: Passenger opens Airbus emergency exit mid-flight (VIDEO)

Although the body was delivered to Ireland by a different airline the following day, the family was left “devastated” by the situation, the publication said.

Top stories

RT Features

The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of maintaining our trains
0:00
27:48
Weaponised insecurity? Vasily Kashin, Director of the Centre for Comprehensive European and International Studies, HSE
0:00
28:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies