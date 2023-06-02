icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Jun, 2023 01:35
HomeWorld News

US retaliates against Russia over nuclear treaty

Washington has decided to stop sharing data on its arsenal, citing Moscow’s suspension of the New START deal
US retaliates against Russia over nuclear treaty
FILE PHOTO: A nuclear-capable B-2 bomber in Palmdale, California, 2014. ©  Frederic J. Brown / AFP

The US will stop sharing information required under Washington’s last remaining nuclear arms treaty with Russia in retaliation to Moscow’s decision earlier this year to suspend participation in the agreement amid rising tensions over the Ukraine conflict.

“The United States has adopted lawful countermeasures in response to the Russian Federation’s ongoing violation of the New START Treaty,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday. He claimed that Russia’s suspension of the treaty was “legally invalid” and that Moscow remained bound by its obligations under the agreement.

Nevertheless, Washington will scale back its own commitments under the 2010 treaty, which capped the number of warheads and the means of their delivery, in order to “induce” Russian compliance, Blinken said. He added that Moscow had been notified about Washington’s decision in advance, and that the US was ready to “reverse the countermeasures and fully implement the treaty if Russia returns to compliance.”

The unveiled measures include refusing to provide required notifications on the status and location of treaty-accountable missiles and launchers, as well as revoking the diplomatic privileges and visas of Russia’s New START inspectors. Likewise, the US will no longer provide telemetric data on its missile launches, Blinken said.

Russia to withdraw from European arms treaty
Read more
Russia to withdraw from European arms treaty

Russia suspended its participation in the treaty in February, accusing the US of violating the agreement and citing Washington’s anti-Russia policies. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov accused the US at the time of enabling Kiev to carry out drone attacks on Russian bases that host the country’s nuclear-capable bombers. 

The Russian embassy released a statement on Friday, reiterating that Moscow had suspended the treaty in “full accordance” with international law. 

“We have taken into account the countermeasures announced by the US,” the embassy said. It added that “Washington must abandon its hostile policies and the intent to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ on Russia” in order for the New START to function normally. 

At the same time, according to the embassy, Moscow “continues to abide by the central restrictions” enshrined in the treaty, which allows it to “maintain a sufficient level of predictability and stability in the nuclear sphere.”  

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of tea
0:00
26:50
Asia divided: The Stans
0:00
26:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies