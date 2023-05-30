icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 May, 2023 15:33
HomeWorld News

South Korean airline bans emergency seating after mid-air opening

A male passenger was arrested after he opened an emergency escape hatch before the plane had landed
South Korean airline bans emergency seating after mid-air opening
An Asiana Airlines aircraft takes off at Gimpo airport in Seoul, South Korea, September 8, 2020 ©  AFP / Jung Yeon-je

South Korea’s Asiana Airlines has stopped seating customers next to emergency exits after a passenger opened an emergency door before landing, causing panic on board and injuring nine people.

As of Sunday, the airline told France’s AFP news agency that it would no longer offer the 31A and 26A emergency seats on its fleet of Airbus A321-200 jets. “As a safety precaution, this measure will apply even if flights are full,” Asiana stated.

The decision came after a passenger aboard an Asiana Airlines A321 bound for Daegu in South Korea opened the emergency hatch next to his seat while the plane was still 200 meters above the ground.

Passenger opens Airbus emergency exit mid-flight (VIDEO)
Read more
Passenger opens Airbus emergency exit mid-flight (VIDEO)

Video footage of the incident shows passengers clinging to their seats as wind rushed into the cabin. Nine teenagers were taken to the hospital with breathing difficulties after the incident, though none were seriously injured.

The passenger who opened the door was arrested in Daegu and charged with breaking aviation security laws. The man told police that he was suffering from stress having recently lost his job, and opened the hatch as he felt suffocated and wanted to leave the cabin immediately after landing. He faces up to ten years in prison if convicted.

It is still unclear how the passenger managed to open the door while the plane was off the ground. A South Korean Transport Ministry official said that it may have been possible to open the door due to the plane’s low altitude at the time, as the air pressure level inside the cabin and outside would have been similar.

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Same but different? Hasan Unal, professor of political science & international relations at Maltepe University
0:00
29:43
Binge drinking and the dangers of alcoholism
0:00
28:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies