icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 May, 2023 15:56
HomeWorld News

Premiership giant deletes post congratulating ex-Russian player

The English football club Arsenal deleted a tweet addressed to Andrey Arshavin after an outcry from pro-Ukrainian activists
Premiership giant deletes post congratulating ex-Russian player
Andrey Arshavin ©  Richard Juilliart - UEFA / UEFA via Getty Images

English football club Arsenal has backpedaled on its happy birthday greetings to former player Andrey Arshavin, who is a Russian national. The original message quickly caught flak from pro-Ukrainian Twitter users. 

The tweet posted by the team on Monday featured a video clip of the Russian star at the height of his career at Arsenal, and read: “Wishing you a great day, Andrey.” 

The former winger, who turned 42, played for the club from 2009 to 2012, chalking up a total of 144 appearances on the field.  

However, pro-Ukrainian users slammed Arsenal, insisting that it was inappropriate to congratulate the Russian player. Critics pointed out that Arshavin is a regular guest on Russian state TV.  

One user commented that last year, the former player had said he would serve in Russia’s army against Ukraine “if conscripted.” 

Ukrainian football account @ZoryaLondonsk, in turn, remarked that it was “another week… and another club throwing itself into a social media scandal involving ‘good fortune’ towards a Russian.” 

Arsenal eventually caved in and deleted the tweet amid the backlash.   

READ MORE: Tennis authorities won’t punish Djokovic for Kosovo message

When asked last October by Russia’s Sport24 media outlet about what he would do if he was called up as part of the partial mobilization in the country, Arshavin said he “would go to the recruitment office.”  

“I know that some have left, fled – I certainly won’t flee,” the footballer added.  

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Same but different? Hasan Unal, professor of political science & international relations at Maltepe University
0:00
29:43
Binge drinking and the dangers of alcoholism
0:00
28:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies