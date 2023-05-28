icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 May, 2023 00:46
Biden and McCarthy reach deal to avert US default

The “framework” agreement has yet to pass hardline opposition in Congress
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks during a news conference after reaching an "agreement in principle" with President Joe Biden on May 27, 2023 ©  AP / Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have reached a “tentative” agreement on raising the debt ceiling and curbing federal government spending, following a lengthy phone call on Saturday evening.

“I believe this is an agreement in principle that's worthy of the American people. It has historic reductions in spending, consequential reforms that will lift people out of poverty into the workforce, rein in government overreach,” McCarthy told journalists.

The House speaker said the draft bill contains “a lot more,” but said “we still have a lot of work to do,” refusing to take any questions until he informs his fellow party members about the progress. An all GOP House conference call about the progress in negotiations was scheduled later on Saturday, according to Fox News sources.

Biden and McCarthy spoke over the phone twice on Saturday, with one conversation lasting for over 90 minutes, in an attempt to hammer out a compromise. The “framework deal” was negotiated during these “extended discussions,” but the exact wording has yet to be finalized to pass through Congress, amid objections from hardline lawmakers in both the Republican and the Democrat parties, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the talks.

McCarthy promised to release the text of the bill on Sunday, and hopes to hold a vote on Wednesday, May 31 – just days before the government is projected to run out of cash to pay its bills.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen initially warned that the government could run out of money by June 1, but said on Firday her department would likely be able to fulfill its obligations until June 5. Economists warned that if no agreement is reached in time and the US defaults even on some of its bills, it could trigger a market crash and damage confidence in the dollar over the longer term.

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva criticized Washington’s debt-ceiling impasse, saying a US default would have a significant ripple effect on the world’s economic prosperity.

“The US Treasury market is the anchor of stability for the global financial system,” Georgieva said at a press conference on Friday following the IMF’s Article IV consultation with US economic figures. “You pull the anchor and the world economy – this ship on which we all travel – is in choppy, and, even worse, uncharted waters.”

