icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 May, 2023 04:22
HomeWorld News

China responds to NATO initiative in Japan

The US-led military alliance should not extend its reach beyond the North Atlantic, Beijing said
China responds to NATO initiative in Japan
©  AP / Andy Wong

China has urged Japan to act responsibly after Tokyo confirmed that it is in talks to build a NATO liaison office on the island, saying it would not accept “bloc confrontation” in the Asia-Pacific.

Asked about the plans during a Wednesday press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said NATO should remain within its own sphere of influence and not seek to grow its presence in Asia.

“NATO claims to be a regional organization and should not extend its geopolitical reach. The Asia-Pacific does not welcome bloc confrontation or military blocs,” she said, adding “Given Japan’s history of aggression, it needs to be prudent on military and security issues and make sure its actions are conducive to regional peace and stability.”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed reports about the proposed liaison office earlier on Wednesday, telling lawmakers discussions are underway, but that he was “not aware of any decision made.” He noted that Tokyo would not seek to join NATO, despite its stepped-up cooperation with the alliance in recent years.

READ MORE: Japanese PM weighs in on NATO membership

It is unclear exactly what role the NATO office in Japan might serve, but sources cited by the Nikkei Asia outlet said it would likely be a one-man station meant to facilitate consultations with allied officials.

NATO creeping into Asia – North Korea READ MORE: NATO creeping into Asia – North Korea

The Western military bloc has been somewhat open about its interests in Asia and made efforts to improve ties with regional states. Last summer, it invited several Indo-Pacific countries to a NATO summit for the first time ever, while Japan, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia are expected to attend a major event in July. Japan also recently hosted a delegation from NATO’s Cooperative Security Division, which met with senior military leaders in April to “discuss the current military cooperation and opportunities to foster a stronger partnership.”

Beijing has voiced opposition to the liaison office before, urging its neighbors to maintain “high vigilance” as NATO looks for a foothold in the region. Earlier this month, the Foreign Ministry warned that the alliance’s interference in local affairs and continued eastward expansion would “inevitably undermine regional peace and stability,” insisting Asia must not become a “wrestling ground for geopolitical competition.”

Top stories

RT Features

Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The alleged weapons of mass destruction
0:00
26:7
CrossTalk: Sacrificing Ukraine
0:00
25:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies