icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 May, 2023 21:26
HomeWorld News

Anti-Russia resolution on Ukraine gets limited support at WHO

The health-emergency document was nonetheless adopted
Anti-Russia resolution on Ukraine gets limited support at WHO
Delegates gather on the opening day of 75th World Health Assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva on May 22, 2022. ©  AFP / Jean-Guy Python

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday adopted a draft anti-Russia resolution on Ukraine, condemning the ongoing special military operation there and accusing Moscow of targeting the country’s healthcare services.

The resolution, titled ‘Health emergency in Ukraine and refugee-receiving and -hosting countries, stemming from the Russian Federation’s aggression’ was co-sponsored by all EU members except Hungary, and by several other nations, including the US and the UK. The document was backed by 80 out of 194 member states of the global health watchdog, with 52 abstaining, nine voting against, and 36 absent during the vote for various reasons.

The draft resolution squarely blames Russia for a “continued health emergency” in Ukraine and in countries hosting refugees, accusing Moscow of “attacks on health care facilities,” as well as “widespread attacks on civilians and critical civilian infrastructure” that had allegedly resulted in “heavy casualties.” The stance effectively falls in line with the narrative that Kiev has pushed, while Moscow has repeatedly said it targets exclusively military or dual-use facilities in the country.

Moreover, Russia has repeatedly accused Ukraine of stationing troops at civilian facilities such as schools or hospitals, which turns these into legitimate targets. At the same time, Kiev’s forces have been routinely shelling civilian installations, including schools and hospitals, in Russia’s cities near frontlines.

Six children injured in missile strike on Lugansk READ MORE: Six children injured in missile strike on Lugansk

During the WHO assembly, a Ukrainian representative claimed the hostilities have left some 1,256 health facilities damaged. Some 177 of these have been completely destroyed, with some 237 health workers and patients killed or injured. Apart from them, the country has lost over 20% of its ambulance fleet, the representative claimed.

Apart from adopting the anti-Russia resolution, the global health body dismissed an alternative, politically-neutral document tabled by Russia, titled ‘Health emergency in and around Ukraine.’ Some 62 members voted against it, another 61 abstained, with only 13 supporting it. The rest of the member states were not represented during the vote on the alternative document either.

Russia has condemned the WHO’s decision and those countries that pushed through the resolution, stating that the action has merely become the latest attempt to “wrongly politicize” the supposedly-neutral international body.

“The provision of medical care should be free of politics, so should the WHO,” a Russian representative told the organization. “Western countries are bringing politics into this organization.”

Top stories

RT Features

Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The alleged weapons of mass destruction
0:00
26:7
CrossTalk: Sacrificing Ukraine
0:00
25:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies