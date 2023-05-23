icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 May, 2023 03:54
HomeWorld News

Truck crashes into security barrier near White House

A witness to the incident said it appeared to be an intentional ramming
Truck crashes into security barrier near White House
©  Twitter / Benjamin Berger

A suspect has been detained by the US Secret Service after crashing a U-Haul truck into a security gate not far from the White House in Washington, DC. Authorities are now reportedly investigating a suspicious package at the scene.

The crash took place at the north side of Lafayette Square, which is directly adjacent to the White House, around 10pm local time on Monday night, according to the Secret Service, which confirmed that it had made one arrest.

“There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

An eyewitness later took to Twitter to share footage captured as authorities arrested the driver of the U-Haul truck. They said they initially assumed the crash was an accident, “until the U-Haul backed up and once again tried to break through the barriers.”

Police were seen inspecting the truck later on Monday night, at one point deploying robots to determine whether it contained anything dangerous. A local NBC affiliate reported that a “suspicious package” had been found in or near the U-Haul, but offered no further details.

Several blocks were closed down in the area as authorities investigate, with multiple hotels also evacuated as a precaution, according to local Fox reporter Marina Marraco. No details about the suspect have yet been released and the reason for the crash remains unclear. The DC Metropolitan Police Department is assisting the Secret Service in the probe. 

Top stories

RT Features

Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Africa is TIRED of US+EU ultimatums, Russia & China growing in popularity, Sudan explained-Eugene Puryear
0:00
29:45
Re-militarization of Japan
0:00
28:17
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies