22 May, 2023 00:29
Instagram back online after worldwide outage

Users from across the globe couldn’t access the platform for nearly two hours
Instagram logo. ©  Kirill Kudryavstev / AFP

Users across the world briefly lost access to Instagram on Sunday evening as popular photo and video-sharing platform suffered an outage. 

Online tracking service DownDetector has received over 180,000 reports that Instagram was not working.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram,” the spokesperson for Instagram said.

“We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Instagram has since been back online. 

The services owned by what is now called Meta Platforms suffered their worst global outage in history in October 2021, when Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, had all stopped working for several hours. 

According to the Verge, Meta’s subsidiaries such as Facebook and WhatsApp appear to have been unaffected by Sunday’s outage.

Top stories

RT Features

Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE

