icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 May, 2023 23:49
HomeWorld News

We must make ‘better offer’ to Global South than China’s project – EU Commission chief

The European bloc needs to outcompete Beijing’s Belt and Road investment initiative, Ursula von der Leyen has said
We must make ‘better offer’ to Global South than China’s project – EU Commission chief
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at an event in Brussels, Belgium, May 15, 2023. ©  Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP

The EU needs to offer a real alternative to China’s economic projects for the countries of the Global South, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday. 

The EU and likeminded nations must use the “window of opportunity” as “many countries of the Global South are looking for alternative funding options,” she said at the G7 summit in Japan’s Hiroshima.

Von der Leyen claimed that China’s Belt and Road Initiative – a global infrastructure investment strategy unveiled ten years ago – has been losing its appeal because many countries had “bad experiences with China.” 

“They took Chinese loans and ended up in a debt crisis,” the EU official stated, adding that the European bloc and the G7 must fill the void. 

China replaces Japan as world’s top car exporter – media
Read more
China replaces Japan as world’s top car exporter – media

“We want to put a better offer on the table. If we are in a race, we are in a race to the top,” von der Leyen said. She added that the EU is rolling out 90 “flagship projects” on different continents as part of its Global Gateway investment scheme. 

Von der Leyen’s words came as G7 countries adopted a joint statement that accused Beijing of “economic coercion” and technology theft.

China, in turn, has repeatedly accused G7 members of abusing trade regulations in order to impose their will on others.

Beijing has also denied claims that the Belt and Road project hurts other nations. “The so-called Chinese debt trap is a lie made up by the US and some other Western countries,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said last year.

Top stories

RT Features

Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
At what cost?: The adderall shortage
0:00
28:27
Winning in losing? Ilter Turan, professor emeritus of political science, Istanbul Bilgi University
0:00
28:48
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies