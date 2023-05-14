icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 May, 2023 07:40
HomeWorld News

High-stakes vote begins in Türkiye

The presidential and parliamentary elections will determine the country’s course for the next five years
High-stakes vote begins in Türkiye
People arrive to vote at a polling station in Ankara on May 14, 2023, for parliamentary and presidental elections in Türkiye. ©  Adem ALTAN / AFP

The polls have opened in Türkiye for key presidential and parliamentary elections that will decide whether incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will retain power, in a hotly contested race.

The polling stations opened at 8am local time in 81 provinces, with almost 200,000 ballot boxes installed across the country. Around 60 million people are eligible to vote, while 1.8 million people abroad have already cast their ballots. Both the president and members of the parliament are elected for five-year terms.

According to the election laws, news, forecasts, and commentary about the elections are not permitted until 6pm local time, one hour after the polls close. The results cannot be reported on until 9pm.

On Friday, Ahmet Yener, the head of the Supreme Election Board, said the authorities had taken “all measures for healthy and secure elections,” including reinforcing the technological infrastructure against power cuts and cyber-attacks.

Who’s who in the Turkish election
Read more
Who’s who in the Turkish election

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the heated presidential contest. The two main candidates are the incumbent, Erdogan, and opposition figure Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who leads the social-democratic Republican People’s Party (CHP). Recent polls indicate a tight race between the two. If no candidate wins at least 50% of the vote, a run-off will be held on May 28.

Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu hold opposing views on a range of policies. As Türkiye’s prime minister and later president, Erdogan has pursued a path of relative geopolitical independence, steering the country away from integration with the EU and fostering close ties with Moscow – which has not changed, even amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Kilicdaroglu, however, has taken more of a pro-EU approach, also vowing to comply with the Western sanctions on Russia if he wins.

The parliamentary election comes down to a race between The People’s Alliance (which currently holds a parliamentary majority and consists of Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party and the far-right Nationalist Movement Party) and the opposition Nation Alliance, which backs Kilicdaroglu for president and is comprised of six parties.

Top stories

RT Features

High noon in Ankara: Will 'strongman' leader Erdogan manage to retain power in Türkiye and bring it closer to Russia?
High noon in Ankara: Will 'strongman' leader Erdogan manage to retain power in Türkiye and bring it closer to Russia? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

High noon in Ankara: Will 'strongman' leader Erdogan manage to retain power in Türkiye and bring it closer to Russia?
High noon in Ankara: Will 'strongman' leader Erdogan manage to retain power in Türkiye and bring it closer to Russia? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The stunning cost of cosmetics
0:00
25:2
Confession by projection? Robert Barnes, constitutional lawyer
0:00
29:23
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies