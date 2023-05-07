icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 May, 2023 15:31
Arab League reinstates Syria

The country was suspended from the group for over a decade
Arab League reinstates Syria
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry speaks during an emergency meeting of Arab League foreign ministers in Cairo on May 7, 2023. ©  AFP / Khaled Desouki

The Arab League agreed on Sunday to reinstate Syria’s membership in the organization. The move comes ahead of the upcoming summit of the League scheduled to take place on May 19 in Riyadh.

The decision was adopted at a closed-door meeting of the group’s top diplomats in Cairo, with representatives of 13 out of the 22 member states in attendance. All of them endorsed the move.

Syria was suspended from the Arab League back in 2011 in the wake of the civil unrest in the country, which came as a part of the broader Arab Spring turmoil in the region and ultimately sparked the civil war in the country. Most of the Arab nations severed diplomatic ties with Damascus at the time, with some of them openly backing various opponents of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

During the years of war, various insurgents emerged in the country, ranging from the so-called “moderate opposition” militants, backed by different foreign actors, to internationally recognized terrorists, including the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). However, Damascus managed to crush most of them, regaining control over the most densely populated regions of the country with the help of the country’s key allies, Russia and Iran. 

The US grip on the Middle East slips, and peace breaks out READ MORE: The US grip on the Middle East slips, and peace breaks out

Turkish-backed militants currently hold parts of northern Syria, while US-backed Kurdish militias are in control of the country’s northeast, and most of its oil wells remain under direct US military control.

Earlier this week, the foreign ministers of Syria, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq held a meeting in Amman at which they adopted a joint statement calling for “ending the presence of terrorist organizations” as well as “armed groups” on the territory of Syria. They also called for stopping “foreign interference in Syrian domestic affairs” and pledged to “support Syria and its institutions to establish control over all of its territory and impose the rule of law.”

In recent weeks, indications have emerged suggesting that the years-long conflicts in the region, including the hostilities in Syria and Yemen, may be nearing their ends thanks to the ongoing diplomatic efforts of various parties. Last month, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad made a breakthrough visit to Saudi Arabia, which used to be a leading supporter of the anti-government militants in the country. After the visit, Riyadh publicly endorsed Syrian unity and integrity and backed a political solution to the 12-year-long war. 

The development was preceded by a China-mediated agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to normalize relations, a milestone that apparently contributed to the Syrian rapprochement, as well as facilitating peace talks to end the eight-year-long conflict in Yemen, which has been largely fueled by the rivalry between Tehran and Riyadh.

