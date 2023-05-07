icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
7 May, 2023 07:07
HomeWorld News

Mass shooting in Texas mall claims eight lives

The gunman was killed by an officer responding to an unrelated call, police say
Mass shooting in Texas mall claims eight lives
Law enforcement officials at the scene of a shooting in Allen, Texas, May 6, 2023. ©  Stewart F. House / Getty Images / AFP

A man opened fire at a shopping mall in Allen, Texas on Saturday afternoon, killing eight people and wounding seven, officials have reported. The shooter was shot dead by law enforcement.

The attack took place at Allen Premium Outlets mall, a northern suburb of Dallas. Police said that an officer was responding to an unrelated call and heard gunshots. “The officer engaged the suspect and neutralized the threat,” Allen Police Department said in a statement.

Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said nine victims were hospitalized, but two had died of their injuries. He added that three “are in critical surgery, and four are stable.” 

According to a video and photos shared on social media, the shooter was male and wore black clothes and sunglasses during the attack. CNN reported that he appeared to be armed with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle with several magazines, and was wearing body armor.

“Today is a tragic day for the City of Allen, our citizens, our friends and visitors who were at the Allen Premium Outlets,” Allen Mayor Ken Fulk said. “Allen is a proud and safe city which makes today’s senseless act of violence even more shocking.”

The tragedy comes a week after a man fatally shot five neighbors in Cleveland, Texas. The suspect was captured after a four-day manhunt.

READ MORE: Latest US mass shooting leaves five people dead

In March, a mass shooting took place at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, in which six people were killed. The police shot the assailant after arriving on the scene.

Top stories

RT Features

‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’: An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The new gold rush: lithium
0:00
23:54
Confrontational peace? Pino Cabras, former member of the Italian parliament
0:00
29:15
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies