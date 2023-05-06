icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 May, 2023 12:10
HomeWorld News

German court lifts ban on Ukrainian flag

Berlin police had restricted the use of the national symbol near Soviet memorials during WWII Victory Day celebrations
German court lifts ban on Ukrainian flag
FILE PHOTO: A man wrapped in the Ukrainian flag in Berlin, 2022. ©  John MacDougall / AFP

A Berlin administrative court has lifted the police ban on the displaying of Ukrainian flags, as well as the playing and singing of Ukrainian military songs near Soviet memorials during World War II Victory Day celebrations on May 8 and 9. Berlin police said on Saturday they would not appeal the decision. The ban on Russian flags remains in place.

Police prohibited the display of the flags of both countries on Friday, citing security concerns. The orange-and-black St. George ribbons – a popular WWII victory symbol in Russia – were also banned, as were mock military uniforms.

The move to ban Ukraine’s flag was immediately condemned by Kiev’s diplomats and the local Ukrainian community.

Vitsche, an organization of Ukrainians living in Germany, challenged the ban and won the case on Friday evening.

“The administrative court has confirmed our legal position that the ban of the Ukrainian flag, in the court’s own words, is obviously unlawful,” Patrick Heinemann, the lawyer for the Ukrainian group, told the media. He argued that police “lacked any evidence to assume a threat to public safety” resulting from the display of the flag.

READ MORE: Ukrainians slam Germany's flag restrictions

Berlin has multiple memorial sites dedicated to WWII, including the iconic Soviet monument in Treptower Park, which is a popular gathering spot on Victory Day.

Last year, several German states outlawed the public use of the letter ‘Z’, which has become one of the symbols of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, appearing first as tactical markings used on equipment by some units at the start of the conflict in February 2022.

Top stories

RT Features

‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Twitter files
0:00
28:18
Bugging the United Nations
0:00
26:23
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies