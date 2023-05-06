Son of alleged mafia boss killed during football celebration – media

Tens of thousands of people poured on to the streets of Naples after the city’s team, Napoli, won its first Serie A title in 33 years

A man believed to be the son of an alleged mafia kingpin was gunned down in Naples on Thursday night, with three more people sustaining injuries, local media has reported.

The assassination took place against a backdrop of rowdy celebrations, with tens of thousands of football fans swarming the city streets after the local team, Napoli, clinched a Serie A title.

Vincenzo Costanzo was shot several times and taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds a few hours later. According to the newspaper Il Mattino, citing the local police’s investigative unit, the 26-year-old was with his girlfriend and two friends when hitmen fired a total of seven shots at them. Costanzo’s companions were all injured as a result.

The victim’s relatives, who had arrived at the hospital, reportedly smashed doors and equipment in the emergency room after learning of the young man’s death.

Costanzo had a “significant” criminal record and was the son of leading member of the Neapolitan mafia, Maurizio Costanzo, the media outlet claimed, citing the authorities. The article noted that there is an ongoing conflict between several clans making up the criminal network.

The murder took place as tens of thousands of jubilant Napoli fans celebrated a 1-1 draw against Udinese, which secured the team the coveted league title, which it had last won back in 1990.

Naples mayor Gaetano Manfredi was quick to emphasize on Friday that the shooting had “nothing to do with the celebrations” and was “probably a settling of scores that took advantage of the festivities.”

On Thursday evening, people sporting Napoli scarves, shirts and flags threw spontaneous parties on the streets and set off fireworks to mark the occasion.

However, the celebrations were marred by brawls and fights across Naples. The city authorities had deployed thousands of police officers in riot gear in advance.

Apart from the one dead and three injured in the assassination, more than a hundred people were hospitalized following Thursday night’s revelries. A 20-year-old woman was in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle. Three police officers were also wounded.