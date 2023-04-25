icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Apr, 2023 13:43
HomeWorld News

China is no peacemaker – Czech president

Beijing is stalling to weaken the West and strengthen its own position, Petr Pavel told Politico
China is no peacemaker – Czech president
Petr Pavel is inaugurated at the Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, March 9, 2023 ©  AP / Petr David Josek

China has no “real interest” in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Czech President Petr Pavel has claimed, arguing that Beijing benefits from continued fighting. Pavel, a former NATO commander, has previously clashed with China over Taiwan.

“I believe that it is in China’s interest to prolong the status quo,” Pavel told Politico in an interview published on Tuesday. China benefits from this situation, he continued, by purchasing cheap oil and gas from Russia while watching the West “becoming a little weaker by supporting Ukraine.”

Beijing is also “taking lessons out of the conflict every day,” Pavel said. “They closely follow what Russia is doing [and] how the West is reacting.”

Pavel is not the first Western leader to make such accusations. Published in February, China’s 12-point ‘Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis’ received a lukewarm reception in Kiev and was outright rejected by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as a “cynical trap” aimed at freezing the current battle lines in Russia’s favor. 

France believes only China can deliver Ukraine peace deal – CNN
Read more
France believes only China can deliver Ukraine peace deal – CNN

Months before the document was released, CIA Director William Burns asserted that Chinese President Xi Jinping was looking “carefully at what lessons [he] should draw” from the conflict in Ukraine and apply to a potential invasion of Taiwan.

That Pavel would reject both the document and China’s potential role as peacemaker is unsurprising, given his rocky relationship with his Chinese counterparts.

Within days of his election in January, Pavel phoned Taiwan’s pro-independence President Tsai Ing-wen, becoming the first European head of state to do so. Beijing, which views Taiwan as its territory and opposes any recognition of the Taipei authorities, condemned the phone call as “a serious interference in China’s internal affairs.”

Days later, he declared that China is “not a friendly country” and is “not compatible with Western democracies,” before calling last month on EU leaders to set aside their differences and focus entirely on opposing both Moscow and Beijing.

The Czech Republic has emerged as one of Ukraine’s most active supporters in the conflict with Russia, and Pavel has urged the West to provide “unlimited aid” to Kiev. Pavel has not declared any support for peace talks, has backed Ukraine’s accession into NATO, and has called for a change of the “Russian regime from within.”

Top stories

RT Features

Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Reflecting on rap culture
0:00
28:4
Freedom month
0:00
27:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies