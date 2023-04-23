icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Apr, 2023 15:47
HomeWorld News

EU’s top diplomat wants naval patrols off Taiwan

The move would help to maintain a “peaceful status quo” around the island, Josep Borrell claims
EU’s top diplomat wants naval patrols off Taiwan
FILE PHOTO. Josep Borrell. ©  Getty Images / PA / Philipp von Ditfurth

European navies should “patrol” the Taiwan Strait, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said, arguing that the move would help to maintain the “status quo” in the region. The diplomat floated the idea in an opinion piece published by the Journal Du Dimanche on Saturday.

The EU continues to view China as “a partner, a competitor and a rival all at the same time,” in line with its strategy adopted back in 2019, Borrell wrote.

The bloc should assert itself more firmly on the Taiwan issue, “which concerns us economically, commercially and technologically,” he argued.

“This is why I call on European navies to patrol the Taiwan Strait to signify Europe’s commitment to freedom of navigation in this absolutely crucial area,” he continued.

“On Taiwan, our position is simple and consistent. In our view, there is only one China. But not under any conditions. And certainly not through the use of force,” Borrell wrote, claiming that “vast majority of Taiwanese people believe that [maintaining] the peaceful status quo is the most appropriate solution.”

The EU official pledged to put the idea of conducting patrols to the bloc’s foreign ministers on Monday, when they are set to convene to discuss Brussels’ policies towards Beijing. At the same time, he admitted the patrols should be set up carefully, and EU nations should “be vigilant against provocations and overbidding.”

Wargame reveals key US weakness in potential Taiwan war READ MORE: Wargame reveals key US weakness in potential Taiwan war

The proposal is similar to the US practice of so-called “freedom of navigation” patrols involving military vessels routinely dispatched to the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea, and other regions. The patrols have long been an issue in bilateral ties between Washington and Beijing, with the latter arguing that the practice only stirs up tensions rather than helping to bring ‘stability’ to the contentious waterways.

In his piece, Borrell also touched on one of the most controversial international issues of recent months – the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. While Beijing has maintained a neutral stance, urging all parties to exercise restraint and seek a diplomatic solution to the hostilities, it has been repeatedly accused by Kiev’s Western backers of supporting Moscow.

“We have said it over and over again to the Chinese: it is not in your interest to support Russia. Especially since by supporting it you will only increase the polarization of the international system that you claim to want to fight,” Borrell wrote, pledging to reiterate this stance at the upcoming ministerial meeting.

Top stories

RT Features

Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of meat & eggs
0:00
26:45
Strategic codependence? Jacques Sapir, Director of the School for Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences
0:00
28:30
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies