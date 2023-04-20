icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Apr, 2023 13:31
HomeWorld News

Saudi lawyer wants Ronaldo deported for ‘public indecency’

The football star appeared to grab his genitals in an insulting gesture
Saudi lawyer wants Ronaldo deported for ‘public indecency’
Cristiano Ronaldo looks on during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 18, 2023 ©  AFP / Fayez Nureldine

A Saudi lawyer has called for the arrest and deportation of Cristiano Ronaldo after the football icon grabbed his crotch in an apparent gesture of insult towards rival fans. Ronaldo’s teammates have insisted he was simply nursing an injury.

Footage posted to social media showed the 38-year-old striker tugging his crotch upwards as he walked off the pitch following Al-Nassr’s 2-0 loss to Al-Hilal on Tuesday. The gesture was seemingly directed at Al-Hilal fans who were chanting the name of Ronaldo’s long-time rival, Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo’s behavior “was a crime,” lawyer Nouf bint Ahmed claimed on Twitter on Tuesday. 

“A publicly indecent act requires arrest and deportation if it is committed by a foreigner,” the lawyer and UN adviser argued, adding that she would submit a petition to the Saudi Public Prosecution Office.

It is unclear whether prosecutors will act on Ahmed’s petition. According to Spanish sporting newspaper Marca, staff at Al-Nassr said that Ronaldo made the gesture as he had “received a blow during the match.”

Some sections of the Saudi public were unconvinced, with sports journalist Ozman Abu Bakr demanding that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation terminate Ronaldo’s contract with Al-Nassr for such an “immoral” gesture, according to Marca. 

Ronaldo signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al-Nassr in December worth an estimated $75 million annually, or up to $200 million through other commercial agreements with the club. Ronaldo and Messi have been rivals since their days at Barcelona and Real Madrid, and faced off against each other in January at an exhibition game in Riyadh. The two may soon rekindle their rivalry in Saudi Arabia, as Al-Hilal reportedly offered Messi a $438 million contract earlier this month. 

Top stories

RT Features

Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres
Up to their old tricks again: New intelligence leaks expose American spying on UN chief Gutteres FEATURE
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Pax Sinica: China forging peace in the Middle East
0:00
26:41
The cost of fast fashion
0:00
24:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies