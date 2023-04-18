icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Apr, 2023 14:42
HomeWorld News

G7 ‘maliciously smeared and discredited China’ – Beijing

In a statement, the group accused the country of human rights abuses and affirmed its support for Taiwan
G7 ‘maliciously smeared and discredited China’ – Beijing
Wang Wenbin gestures during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, August 8, 2022 ©  AFP / Noel Celis

A joint communique of the G7 foreign ministers was “full of arrogance” and “grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters on Tuesday. The communique contained a statement of support for Taiwan and accused Beijing of “coercion.”

“The G7 foreign ministers’ meeting has grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs, and maliciously smeared and discredited China,” Wang said. “The communique is full of arrogance [and] prejudice.”

“We deplore and reject this,” he continued, adding that Beijing has issued “a strong demarche” to Japan, which hosted the ministers’ meeting over the weekend. 

Meetings of G7 leaders or ministers usually end with the release of a joint communique setting out the bloc’s position on international issues. Tuesday’s joint statement focused heavily on China, declaring that “there is no legal basis for China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea” and urging Beijing to “abstain from threats, coercion, intimidation, or the use of force” in the region.

Beijing would take early control of Taiwanese skies – Pentagon leaks
Read more
Beijing would take early control of Taiwanese skies – Pentagon leaks

The statement also backed Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, condemned Beijing’s alleged “human rights violations” in Xinjiang and Tibet, and accused China of eroding “Hong Kong’s autonomy rights and freedoms.”

Taiwan is “part of China’s sacred territory,” Wang responded, stating that “to truly keep the Taiwan Strait peaceful, it is essential to unequivocally oppose and stop” any steps by Taipei toward independence. Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Tibet are “China’s internal affairs that no foreign forces should intervene in under any pretext or in any way,” he declared.

“We urge the G7 to concentrate on their own problems and discard the Cold War mentality,” Wang concluded.

Tensions have remained high in the Taiwan Strait since last summer, when then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island and President Joe Biden made a number of statements suggesting he would use the US military to repel a hypothetical Chinese invasion of Taiwan. With Washington pushing a hard line on Taiwan – reportedly approving the sale of hundreds of anti-ship missiles to Taipei this week – other G7 members have been more cautious.

France’s Emmanuel Macron recently declared the US-China showdown over Taiwan a crisis “that is not ours,” and called on European leaders to avoid getting dragged into a confrontation over the island. Nevertheless, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna still put her name to Tuesday’s communique, suggesting that, for now, the bloc remains united in confronting Beijing.

Top stories

RT Features

Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Reparations: pros and cons
0:00
27:38
Africa’s broken grids
0:00
25:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies