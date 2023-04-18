icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Apr, 2023 15:26
HomeWorld News

China’s new defense minister reveals main goal of Russian visit

Beijing is fully committed to strengthening military cooperation with Moscow, Li Shangfu says
China’s new defense minister reveals main goal of Russian visit
Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu greets his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu ahead of talks with Moscow. ©  Russia's Defense Ministry

Newly appointed Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu has said that his ongoing visit to Russia is aimed at demonstrating the strength of relations between Beijing and Moscow to the international community.

Li arrived in the Russian capital on Sunday for a three-day trip and has already held talks with President Vladimir Putin. On Tuesday, the Chinese minister met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu at the Russian Defense Ministry’s headquarters in Moscow.

“After my appointment as the defense minister, my first visit is made to Russia in order to demonstrate to the outside world the high level of Chinese-Russian relations,” Li said before the beginning of talks.

The trip is also intended to stress Beijing’s “firm determination to strengthen strategic cooperation between the militaries of China and Russia,” he added.

Li insisted that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army would fulfill all the agreements reached between President Xi Jinping and Putin during the Chinese leader’s visit to Russia in March. The minister stated that this would take military cooperation between the two countries to “a new level.” 

Shoigu greeted Li in Chinese, saying “nihao” (hello). He expressed confidence that cooperation with his new Chinese counterpart would be fruitful and beneficial for both nations.

The Russian defense minister also said that the “comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation” between Russia and China, which Putin and Xi spoke about last month, needed to be developed further through mutual support, including on national security issues.

Putin meets with Chinese defense minister
Read more
Putin meets with Chinese defense minister

“It’s crucial that our countries similarly assess the substance of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape,” the Russian minister said.

According to Shoigu, the coordination of Russian and Chinese efforts on the international stage “has a stabilizing effect on the situation in the world and helps reduce the potential for conflict.” 

Li was appointed head of the Chinese Defense Ministry in mid-March, being tasked with overseeing military development amid rising tensions with Washington. The 65-year-old, who was formerly director of China’s Equipment Development Department, is currently under US sanctions for “engaging in significant transactions with Rosoboronexport,” Russia’s main arms export entity.

Since the conflict in Ukraine broke out more than a year ago, China has resisted Western pressure to condemn or sanction Russia. Instead, Beijing has boosted ties with Moscow, while consistently calling for a peaceful settlement of the crisis and arguing that US actions and NATO expansion helped provoke the fighting.

Top stories

RT Features

Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight
Stalin against the Jews: How the Soviet dictator lost his last fight FEATURE
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Reparations: pros and cons
0:00
27:38
Africa’s broken grids
0:00
25:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies