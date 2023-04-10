icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Apr, 2023 23:54
HomeWorld News

Hundreds of feds flock to Big Tech – media

US tech giants have hired 248 employees from the FBI, CIA, Justice Department and Homeland Security in just 5 years
Hundreds of feds flock to Big Tech – media
FILE PHOTO ©  Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Four of the largest social media platforms in the US are reinforcing the ties between Big Tech and Big Brother, hiring 248 ex-government employees, according to a Daily Caller investigation into hiring practices at Google, Twitter, Meta, and TikTok.

Google was the most enthusiastic in its hiring, picking up 130 ex-agents from the FBI, CIA, Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department, the outlet reported on Sunday, based on research using LinkedIn.

Meta, which owns both Facebook and Instagram, welcomed 47 former government employees into its ranks, while Twitter absorbed 46 – including 20 from the FBI. TikTok took in 25 ex-feds, despite the Biden administration’s recent ban on using the app on any government device.

Claiming that “the revolving door” between the tech industry and government has been a “feature of DC for as long as I can remember,” former US deputy associate attorney general Reed Rubinstein told the Daily Caller that the alliance between the two should nevertheless leave Americans “concerned.”

“The integration of Big Tech and the national security state… really it’s dystopian, it’s terrifying. They have enough data to show that power, which is immense, will be abused,” he said, warning that “right now, there is no effective check on it.” 

READ MORE: Twitter Files revealed growing government control – Matt Taibbi

Long suspected by researchers, the cozy relationship between Big Tech and Big Brother was exposed last year in Missouri v. Biden, which revealed that representatives of no fewer than 12 US government agencies were regularly meeting with the major platforms to craft desired narratives and silence others. The extent of this relationship was further confirmed with the release of internal communications from Twitter, following Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform.

Facebook reported users to FBI – media READ MORE: Facebook reported users to FBI – media

“A lot of the censorship of conservative accounts” on social media coincided with an uptick in hiring of former FBI employees across Big Tech starting in 2018, agency whistleblower Steve Friend told the Daily Caller. 

Last year, Justice Department whistleblowers revealed that Facebook was reporting users to the FBI for merely posting content critical of the government, forwarding users’ private conversations to the agency in alleged violation of the First Amendment and without probable cause. These “leads” were then used by the FBI to legally obtain access to the conversations already in their possession and launch nuisance investigations against law-abiding citizens, the whistleblowers said.

Top stories

RT Features

This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘More SVB-style bank crashes likely’: Will Western banking crisis implode the global economy? (Daniel Lacalle)
0:00
29:0
Anonymous sources
0:00
28:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies