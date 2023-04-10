icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Apr, 2023 14:48
Five dead in Kentucky shooting

Police say an “active aggressor” opened fire on a bank
Five dead in Kentucky shooting
Crime scene tape cordons off a street as law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter near the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. ©  Luke Sharrett / Getty Images

A gunman killed five people and injured six others in a shooting in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday. The shooter opened fire on a bank before being killed on the scene.

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said that its officers responded to an “active aggressor” near the iconic Slugger Field baseball stadium on Monday morning. A department spokesman confirmed that five people were killed and six taken to a hospital with various injuries.

A police officer was among those injured, the spokesman told reporters. It is unclear whether the gunman was counted among the five fatalities.

Local news outlet WHAS 11 reported that the shooter was armed with a “long rifle” and opened fire on a bank, before getting into a “shootout” with responding officers. While the LMPD stated the shooter was “neutralized” on the scene, the department spokesman said that the circumstances of his death were unclear.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear offered condolences to the victims and their families on Twitter, and announced that he was en route to the scene.

