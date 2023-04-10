Five dead in Kentucky shooting

Police say an “active aggressor” opened fire on a bank

A gunman killed five people and injured six others in a shooting in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday. The shooter opened fire on a bank before being killed on the scene.

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said that its officers responded to an “active aggressor” near the iconic Slugger Field baseball stadium on Monday morning. A department spokesman confirmed that five people were killed and six taken to a hospital with various injuries.

A police officer was among those injured, the spokesman told reporters. It is unclear whether the gunman was counted among the five fatalities.

Local news outlet WHAS 11 reported that the shooter was armed with a “long rifle” and opened fire on a bank, before getting into a “shootout” with responding officers. While the LMPD stated the shooter was “neutralized” on the scene, the department spokesman said that the circumstances of his death were unclear.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear offered condolences to the victims and their families on Twitter, and announced that he was en route to the scene.