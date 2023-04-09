icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 Apr, 2023 07:49
HomeWorld News

Building collapses in French city

People were thought to be trapped under the rubble while rescue efforts were hampered by fire, the mayor of Marseilles stated
Building collapses in French city
Rescue personnel work at the scene of a building collapse in Marseille. AFP / Nicolas Tucat ©  AFP / Nicolas Tucat

At least five people were injured after a four-story residential building collapsed and caused a major fire in the French port city of Marseilles, Mayor Benoit Payan has said. Locals told the media that they heard a “huge explosion” in the area overnight.

The building in the central district, known for its bars and restaurants, collapsed around 12:40am local time on Sunday, according to the mayor.

Five people sustained injuries in two neighboring properties, which were also damaged, Payan said. Residents have been evacuated from a number of houses in the vicinity, he added.

It remains unclear how many people were inside the building when it collapsed. “We have to be prepared to have victims in this terrible tragedy,” the mayor said, adding that people may be trapped under the rubble.

More than 100 firefighters were deployed to tackle the blaze, according to BFMTV.

Seven killed in Russian gas blast
Read more
Seven killed in Russian gas blast

“We’re trying to speed up the [operation] because time is of the essence,” but search dogs can’t work in such heat, the commander of the Marseille marine firefighters Lionel Mathieu said.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the collapse. Regional prefect Christophe Mirmand told AFP there were “strong suspicions” that the incident had been the result of a gas leak.

The affected building was in good condition and “there was no danger code” for it, he noted.

One local resident told the media that he had heard “a huge explosion,” while another added that “everything shook” when the building collapsed.

Another major building collapsed in Marseilles in 2018, when two dilapidated homes in the working-class district of Noailles were destroyed, killing eight people.

Top stories

RT Features

Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan
Checkmate: Russian and Chinese stars prepare for tense stand-off in Kazakhstan FEATURE
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa
A Cossack from Djibouti: How a Russian con man founded a colony in Africa FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The world of fake art
0:00
25:45
Maturity in neutrality? Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, Professor at the School of Politics & International Relations, Quaid-i-Azam University
0:00
28:7
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies