2 Apr, 2023 12:40
WATCH: Lightning strikes One World Trade Center in New York

Warnings of powerful thunderstorms had been issued for the area
WATCH: Lightning strikes One World Trade Center in New York
Screenshot ©  Twitter / @maximusupinNYc

A large lightning bolt struck the spire of the One World Trade Center building in New York City on Saturday night, illuminating the sky over the tallest building in the Western hemisphere.

The National Weather Service had warned about powerful thunderstorms and severe winds in the New York City area.

The 1,776-foot-tall One World Trade Center was built in place of the World Trade Center skyscrapers that were destroyed during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

