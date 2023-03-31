icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Mar, 2023 18:12
HomeWorld News

Iran vows revenge on Israel

Tehran says that one of its officers has been “martyred” in a deadly airstrike in Syria
Iran vows revenge on Israel
FILE PHOTO: Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members. ©  Sobhan Farajvan /Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images

Iran has pledged to retaliate after claiming that an officer in its Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) was killed on Friday in an Israeli airstrike near the Syrian capital Damascus. West Jerusalem has not responded to the Iranian allegation, in keeping with its unofficial policy of rarely commenting on strikes in the region.

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps has announced the martyrdom of guardsman Milad Haydari, one of the IRGC’s military advisers and officers,” the IRGC said of the apparent Israeli strike in a statement broadcast by Iranian media on Friday.

Tehran called the attack a “criminal” action which it pledged would not go “unanswered.” 

As Iran’s influence in Syria grew thanks to its support for President Bashar Assad in the civil war which began in 2011, Israel has frequently struck what it says are Iran-linked targets in the country. Tehran maintains, however, that its officers serve in advisory positions only. It has reportedly lost dozens of IRGC officers throughout the conflict, according to Reuters.

Syria reports another missile attack
Read more
Syria reports another missile attack

Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, and various Iraqi paramilitary outfits, all backed by Iran, have fortified positions in and around Damascus, as well as in Syria’s north, east and south.

According to local reporting, Israel launched the barrage of missiles shortly after midnight local time, early on Friday. Syria claims to have shot down an unknown number of missiles.

The foreign ministries of Iran and Syria have both strongly condemned Friday’s airstrikes.

Last week, the Pentagon said Iran-linked militias killed an American contractor and injured another in a drone attack at a base housing US soldiers. Washington retaliated the same day with an attack on facilities used by IRGC guards in Syria.

Top stories

RT Features

Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The true cost of electric vehicles
0:00
26:46
CrossTalk: Kiev, USA
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies