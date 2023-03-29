icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Mar, 2023 11:23
HomeWorld News

Biden brushes off MI5 warning

The US president has vowed that he won’t be “kept out” of Northern Ireland
Biden brushes off MI5 warning
US President Joe Biden disembarks from Air Force One. ©  AFP / Saul Loeb

US President Joe Biden has claimed that the decision by the UK’s main domestic security service to raise the terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland will not prevent him from visiting the region.

“No. They can’t keep me out,” Biden said on Tuesday when asked if the move by MI5 would affect his plans to travel to Northern Ireland next month.

The White House has yet to officially confirm the US leader’s planned trip to Belfast on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which was signed on April 10, 1998.

However, Biden is reportedly expected to visit Northern Ireland for the occasion together with former President Bill Clinton, who brokered the landmark deal.

The Good Friday Agreement saw nationalists and unionists in Northern Ireland agree to share power after three decades of violence, with their respective armed paramilitary groups laying down their weapons in exchange for the release of political prisoners.

Terror threat in Northern Ireland raised to ‘severe’
Read more
Terror threat in Northern Ireland raised to ‘severe’

The country has since witnessed only sporadic attacks on security forces, carried out by splinter groups of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) that opposed the accord.

On Tuesday, MI5 announced an increase in the terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland from ‘substantial’ to ‘severe’.

The UK’s Northern Ireland secretary, Chris Heaton-Harris, said that “in recent months, we have seen an increase in levels of activity relating to Northern Ireland-related terrorism, which has targeted police officers serving their communities and also put at risk the lives of children and other members of the public.” 

In February, a police detective was shot by two masked gunmen as he coached a children’s soccer team in the town of Omagh, some 60 miles (almost 100km) west of Belfast. Police have described the man’s injuries as “life-changing.” A dissident group known as the New IRA claimed responsibility for the attack.

The UK has five terror threat levels, with ‘severe’ meaning that an attack is highly likely. It is the second-highest rating, behind ‘critical’.

READ MORE: Court rules British army tortured Irish prisoner

Northern Ireland’s threat level was only lowered to ‘substantial’ last year after remaining at ‘severe’ since 2010. The level for the rest of Britain has been at ‘substantial’ since last February.

Top stories

RT Features

Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Long war?
0:00
25:6
The Donald Trump saga: To arrest or not to arrest
0:00
28:11
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies