Dozens feared dead at migrant detention site on Mexican border

A fire broke out at a facility in the city of Juarez, according to media reports

Dozens of people are feared dead after a blaze erupted at a detention facility for immigrants in the Mexican city of Juarez, on the border with the US, various outlets have reported.

The blaze broke out at a site run by Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM), which is located right next to the Stanton-Lerdo International Bridge, which connects Juarez to El Paso, Texas.

The local newspaper Excelsior said the death toll may be anywhere between 25 and 35, with up to 100 injured by smoke inhalation and other hazards.

Telemundo’s branch in El Paso cited an INM official as confirming 37 deaths at the scene, and that 27 people were taken to several hospitals in Juarez. The outlet added that two patients reportedly succumbed to their injuries. No official statement by the INM has been released at the time of writing.

#AlMomento 🚨 | Así el interior del @INAMI_mx en Ciudad Juárez, #Chihuahua donde según los primeros reportes al menos 30 migrantes perdieron la vida tras suscitarse un incendio en el inmueble. pic.twitter.com/BDDfOKNsCu — Tabasco HOY (@TabascoHOY) March 28, 2023

The disaster may have started as an attempt to escape by a group of Venezuelan detainees placed at the facility recently, according to media reports. El Diario said the fire broke out in the section of the center assigned to men. It was not immediately clear if it was set intentionally or accidentally.