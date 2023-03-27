icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Netanyahu suspends judicial reform
27 Mar, 2023 17:37
HomeWorld News

At least five killed in latest US school shooting

The suspect is reportedly dead after being confronted by the police in Nashville, Tennessee
At least five killed in latest US school shooting
Police arrive on scene at Monday's shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee. ©  Metro Nashville Police Department

At least five people have been killed in America’s latest mass shooting, an incident at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee, that reportedly ended with the suspect’s death after the police arrived on scene on Monday. 

The shooting occurred in the morning at Covenant School in southwest Nashville. “The shooter was engaged by MNPD (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department) and is dead,” the police said.

Local authorities haven’t yet provided specific information on deaths and injuries. “We can confirm we have multiple patients,” the Nashville Fire Department said. A spokesman for Vanderbilt University Medical Center said three children and two adults with gunshot wounds were pronounced dead after arrival. It wasn’t clear whether the shooter was among the deaths counted in the hospital’s casualty figures.

READ MORE: US Сongress passes major bipartisan gun control law

Police and fire officials directed parents of Covenant School students to a nearby staging area, at Woodmont Baptist Church, to be reunited with their children.

Founded in 2001, the Covenant School is a ministry of the Covenant Presbyterian Church, which is located in the same complex. The school serves children from preschool age through 6th grade.

READ MORE: Uvalde massacre probe finds ‘systemic failures’ and lack of leadership

The US has had dozens of school shootings in the past year, leading to increased calls for new restrictions on gun ownership. The US Congress last June passed the country’s first major gun control legislation in nearly three decades. Momentum for that bill was triggered by a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Top stories

RT Features

Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US
‘A total fiasco in all aspects’: 20 years on, how the illegal invasion of Iraq backfired on the US FEATURE
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights
‘Before a game I down a nice vodka to tone my muscles’: How the Russian ‘Black Spider’ took football to new heights FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
China has taken the gloves off against US aggression – Prof. Xiang Lanxin
0:00
28:36
Hello? It’s Me. The ICC
0:00
27:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies